Nevada City United Methodist Church celebrates the season with crafts, outreach

“We are a warm and welcoming church,” says Craft Faire co-leader Kay Zuelsdorf, “with many programs that serve the community as well as our church members and friends.”

Submitted photo

Handcrafted gifts and tasty treats will be featured during Victorian Christmas at the historic Nevada City United Methodist Church, also known as the church “at the top of Broad Street.”

Shoppers can choose from an array of handcrafts, from knitted hats, quilted throws, and wood cutting boards to “the edible arts” — jams and jellies, holiday breads, and candy. Crafts from around the world will also be available at the Craft Faire through SERRV, an international relief organization that supports artisans in dozens of countries.

In addition to browsing the crafts, visitors can drop in to enjoy music and decorations in the Sanctuary, cookies and warm beverages in the Fellowship Hall, and visits with Santa (bring your phone for pics).

Nevada City United Methodist Church, the oldest Methodist Church in California, was founded in 1850 by Isaac Owen.

File photo

NCUMC, the oldest Methodist Church in California, was founded in 1850 by Isaac Owen. Its beliefs and practices are rooted in The Methodist Movement, which began as a revival in the Church of England in the 1730s, led by John Wesley. Followers were named “Methodists” for the “methodical way they carried out their Christian faith,” with an emphasis on service and transformation through Christ. Today, the denomination has approximately 40 million followers worldwide. The Nevada City church carries on Methodist tradition, as declared in its mission statement: “Through nurture, worship, education, and service, we live the light of Christ within and beyond the walls of our church, in the community, and the world. By the grace of God, we continue our lifelong journey of faith.”

“We are a warm and welcoming church, with many programs that serve the community as well as our church members and friends,” says Craft Faire co-leader Kay Zuelsdorf. Chief among them is the Christmas Outreach program, which provides ingredients for Christmas dinner (and more), individual gifts for family members, and gently used warm clothing to needy families.

Other programs include funding the United Methodist Committee on Relief, an international disaster-relief organization and, locally, Hospitality House and Interfaith Food Ministry. The Prayer Shawl Ministry creates shawls and lap robes for those experiencing a loss or illness, and Family Fun Night provides a simple meal, fellowship, and games.

Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. and can be viewed on the church website, http://www.nevadacitymethodist.com . On December 18, there will be a reading and enactment of Patricia Polacco’s The Trees of the Dancing Goats in the Sanctuary (doors open at 1:30, performance at 2 p.m.). A candlelight service on Christmas Eve starts at 7 p.m. All are welcome.