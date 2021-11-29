Music, inspiration for Christmas at Peace Lutheran Church

Take time to connect with yourself and the real spirit of Christmas by listening to inspirational music and words starting at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15, at Peace Lutheran Church near downtown Grass Valley.

Peace Lutheran Church offers a time of music and meditation to nourish you and help you see a world receiving hope, a world waiting to find healing and wholeness, a world finding joy even in the weariest moments, a world at peace within and without.

You will be lifted up by a variety of special music, including performances by the world-renowned Walt Strony on the beautiful, new Allen organ; the Bells of Peace handbell choir; local musicians Phil Richardson, Toby Thomas Rose, Martha Brown and Judy Bromley; and vocalists Anne Vaaler, John Simon, Judy Kenney, Eric Howe and Carrie McDowall.

These in-person moments of music and meditation mark the season of Advent, when we prepare for the gift of Christmas. Masks are required.

More info at http://www.PeaceLutheranchurchGV.org or contact the Peace Lutheran Church Office at 530-273-9631

