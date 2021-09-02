Local church women donate backpacks, supplies

What child doesn’t get excited about going back to school sporting a nifty backpack full of colorful, new school supplies?

Hoping to make their return to school an exciting time for every child and less stressful for their parents, the women’s organization of Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley every year provides many quality backpacks and school supplies to two schools right across the street, Margaret G. Scotten Primary and Lyman Gilmore Middle schools.

Bev Warneke, the mission outreach officer for Peace Lutheran Church Women, coordinated the church’s effort to collect funds and purchase these much-needed provisions. She started with a $250 donation from PLCW, and church members generously donated more than $600. Warneke amassed enough backpacks and school supplies to fill her very large living room. She delivered 57 backpacks with supplies galore to the schools in time for the hectic first day of school.

The backpacks also went filled with prayers and blessings from the members of Peace Lutheran Church with the hope that, despite the continuing pandemic, the students will be safe and successful this school year.

For more about Peace Lutheran Church and its service to the community, call 530-274-9631 or visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org .

Source: Peace Lutheran Church

Women of Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley collected enough funds and supplies for 57 backpacks for local school children.

Submitted by Bev Warnecke