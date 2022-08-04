Inclusive Community Celebration of Life service: Making peace with grief

Grief is a natural, healthy, predictable response to loss; any loss and all loss. And while everyone grieves, everyone grieves differently. Yet, even in our differences, there seems to be a commonality that most of us grieve better in community supported by the love of one another.

The restrictions of the past two years have complicated, truncated, delayed, and compounded grief for many of us. Physiologically, unresolved grief is stored in our limbic system that is largely responsible for processing our memories, our emotions and much of our behavior. Psychologically, evidence of an overloaded limbic system can show up as a variety of hurtful behaviors such as overeating, depression, isolation, displaced irritation, and even violence.

In recognizing our communal need to begin the healing process, Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is hosting an inclusive Celebration of Life: Making Peace with Grief service this Sunday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a potluck lunch. You are invited to bring a picture or small token that represents the losses you’ve recently experienced over the past two years to share on a community altar. This service is filled with readings, music, and messages that open your heart and normalize your grief in a loving community environment.

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is located at 119 Florence Avenue in Grass Valley, with ample parking in the rear of the Veteran’s Memorial Building parking lot off South Auburn Street. All are welcomed.

To learn more, visit sierracenter.org .