Historic Grass Valley Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

The congregation of Grass Valley United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of their new pastor, Rev. Ron Dunn. He follows in the footsteps of many dedicated ministers, as the church traces its roots back to the 1849 Gold Rush. At that time, circuit riding pastors worked to establish Methodist Churches in hastily built gold camps all over the west.

The new pastor has served several churches in the California Nevada Annual Conference, including Newcastle, Los Gatos, Livermore and San Ramon Valley UMC in Alamo. Rev. Dunn and his wife now live near Grass Valley, so are familiar with the area and all it has to offer, including nearby camping, hiking and fly fishing.

Recently Rev. Dunn wrote, “Even though our world has changed and continues to change dramatically, the one thing that hasn’t changed is our need to know that we are loved by God and called to love others in the same way. If we can just keep our focus on this assignment, we will find our way forward.”

Worship services are held at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning in the church, located at 236 South Church Street, Grass Valley. All are welcome.

Source: Grass Valley United Methodist Church