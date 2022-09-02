‘Coming Home’ program welcomes returning Catholics

“I was away from the church for a long time. I felt they didn’t want me,” said Mike Moreland, parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church. “But they did. And they still do.”

Mike Moreland, Barbara Burns, and Judy Blue are helping St. Patrick Catholic Church and St. Canice Catholic Church launch the new program, “Coming Home,” which is focused on inviting disconnected Catholics to return to the church. It’s been said that one-third of the people who were raised in the Catholic Church have walked away from it, making ‘Former Catholic’ the country’s third largest religious designation.

“We want people to know that the church they left isn’t the church that is here today. It’s not about rules, it’s about relationships. It is welcoming and inclusive. We want to reintroduce and welcome people to a new, different church experience – one that is relevant and enriching to their lives,” Moreland said.

The Coming Home program will begin with an Information Night, which is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Small Hall next to the gym at St. Patrick’s Church. The Church is located at 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley. The information night will be more of a social event than a church meeting. All adults are welcome.

“Jesus charges us with a three-part mission, and that is to love God, love your neighbor as yourself, and make disciples, which involves spreading the Gospel and reaching others,” Moreland said. “The Coming Home Ministry is about doing just that. I can’t think of anything more important.”

Source: Mike Moreland