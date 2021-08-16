Christian Encounters named finalist in Hope Awards for Effective Compassion

WORLD Magazine has named Christian Encounter as a finalist for the 16th annual Hope Awards for Effective Compassion.

The annual Hope Awards go to organizations that demonstrate effective compassion through life-changing, Christ-centered assistance to those in need. Each year, awards go to finalist organizations that embody this concept, qualifying them for the overall award.

Upon announcement of the finalists, the public then votes to decide the overall winner.

“We get to see constant transformation here,” said intern Kevin Campbell. “It’s like a greenhouse for growing.”

Fifty years of ministry have taught Christian Encounter how a residential program can heal young people. Youth with dysfunctional families, substance abuse issues, suicide attempts, and illness find refuge at this 86-acre property.





Christian Encounter seeks to model a safe, healthy family by providing unconditional love and stability, including scheduled bedtimes, meals, and activities. It infuses discipleship into every activity, from curriculum to daily devotionals.

Staff implements four program elements: discipleship, counseling, school, and work. The program only accepts individuals who want to be there. All are free to leave but can also stay as long as they need. Counselors meet with students at least once per week.

According to WORLD senior reporter Sophia Lee, enrollment is capped at 16 to preserve individualized focus and prevent youth from slipping through the cracks. “And that’s what they’ve done their whole lives: slip through the cracks,” stated executive director Nate Boyd. “We’re committed to not letting that happen here.”

Online voting for the Hope Awards is now open until Aug. 20. Go to wng.org/compassion to read about the finalists and cast your vote.

Source: Hope Awards for Effective Compassion