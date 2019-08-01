Children donate 42 birthday bags to food pantry

Rolling River Day Camp recently concluded with a fun family program and a big surprise: Children donated 42 birthday bags to Interfaith Food Ministry, Nevada County’s faith-based food pantry.

IFM development coordinator Lindy Beatie attended the program, thanked the families for their support and received the bags. Each festive bag contains items to host a celebration including six children. Items include party hats, toys and favors, a tablecloth and tableware; cake mix, frosting and a baking pan; and a greeting signed by campers and offering an inspiration Bible verse affirming God’s love for each recipient on their birthday.

“We are grateful for the children thinking of others,” Beaty said. “This is truly a giving community.”

For summer 2020, camp organizers already are making plans for the theme, “Knights of God’s Castle.” Camp will feature friendly dragons that accompany campers on a daily quest for elements of the King’s Armor, which children learn will keep their faith strong.

The yearly vacation Bible school program is offered at Grass Valley United Methodist Church and organized by Grass Valley, Nevada City and Sierra Pines United Methodist, Emmanuel Episcopal and Peace Lutheran churches. Learn more at PeaceLutheranGV.org.