Chabad of Grass Valley commemorates Shavuot

Chabad of Grass Valley will welcome rabbis from Brooklyn, New York to join in their celebration of Shavuot. As is the tradition of the holiday, meals and desserts focusing on dairy products will be served.

WHAT: All Night Learning Where: Chabad Jewish Center, 1289 Sutton Way, Grass Valley When: Saturday, June 8. RSVP for time. WHAT: Ten Commandments reading and dairy lunch Where: Chabad Jewish Center, 1289 Sutton Way, Grass Valley When: Sunday, June 9, 12 p.m. RSVP by June 7

When thinking Jewish holidays, Passover, Chanukah and Yom Kippur come to mind. Nevertheless, Shavuot is considered one of Judaism’s major holidays and was in fact a “pilgrimage” when all of Israel would travel to Jerusalem to celebrate in the Temple.

The Holiday of Shavuot, celebrating the Giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai some 3,300 years ago, has become a celebration of fine dairy cuisine as well. Shavuot is celebrated for two days beginning at sundown on Saturday, June 8.

As the Torah was given, and the laws of kosher dining were first received, the Jewish people were not yet capable of properly preparing beef and poultry and as such ate dairy. The rest is history.

Each year on Shavuot, Jews around the world re-experience the receiving of the Torah by attending their synagogue to hear the reading of the Ten Commandments. In Grass Valley, the Shavuot Celebration will take place at Chabad of Grass Valley at noon on Sunday, June 9.

It is customary to stay up all night on the first night of Shavuot and study Torah. This year, Chabad of Grass Valley is fortunate to have two visiting rabbis join for Shavuos bringing with them delicious cheesecakes and great Torah knowledge.

The visiting rabbis along with Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, director of Chabad of Grass Valley will be awake all night on Saturday, June 8 and ready to study with you a topic of your choice, or just come with the questions you always wondered about Judaism but never had the opportunity to ask. All night study will also include “Sparks of Wisdom” a social learning program with ten powerful texts pertaining to the Ten Commandments that will provoke engaging discussion and dialogue.

What is the holiday of Shavuot?

More than 3,000 years ago, the Jewish people received the Torah from God at Mount Sinai. Shavuot literally means “weeks” and marks the completion of the seven-week counting period between Passover and Shavuot. Shavuot customs include all-night Torah study, listening to the recitation of the Ten Commandments, the reading of the Book of Ruth, eating dairy products and adorning the synagogue and home with flowers.

The Shavuot celebrations are free of charge and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. RSVP is necessary by June 7 chyena@JewishGV.com or 530-404-0020.