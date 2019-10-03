‘Blessing of the Animals’ set for Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley

All creatures great and small will be welcomed at a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

This free and informal event honors the concept of a God who embraces all of creation. It commemorates the feast day of the Italian saint, Francis of Assisi, who believed nature mirrors the Divine. Francis was reputed to speak to animals and call birds his “sisters.”

For more information, call Peace Lutheran Church at 530-273-9631.