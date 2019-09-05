‘Being a Good Samaritan Today’: Seminar offered at Peace Lutheran Church

A free seminar set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, empowers participants to overcome barriers and act intelligently on their impulses to help their neighbors in need.

Admission is free. This two-hour seminar includes local panelists and a break for refreshments. It’s at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. The church’s Contemporary Issues Study Group is hosting the event.

People want to help those who are significantly less fortunate than the general population. But, we may not know how. And so, many of us may not act at all because we don’t know how to be truly helpful. Perhaps, we may even be afraid.

This seminar will provide useful information and options that will empower you to act on your desire to help neighbors in need. Panelists will offer frameworks for overcoming barriers and tools that you can use to supply basic physical needs such as housing, food, health care and emotional support.

Panelists include:

The Rev. Judith Morgado – Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan both sets an example and raises questions 2,000 years later. What does the story mean to us today?

Ashley Quadross and Joe Naake of Hospitality House – What do those who are less fortunate need that we could provide? What can individuals do in personal interactions that would be truly helpful?

Grass Valley Police Dept. – What are the risks involved with personal interaction with less fortunate individuals, and how should we respond to negative interactions?

Regina Banks, director of Lutheran Office of Public Policy (Sierra Pacific Synod of the ELCA, based in Sacramento) – What is being done at the local and statewide level? How can individuals impact legislative or other actions?

After the panelists’ presentations, participants will break up into small groups to generate more ideas and voice concerns. These ideas will be shared with everyone.

For questions, please visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or contact the church office at 530-273-7331. Peace has plenty of parking and handicapped spaces.