Penn Valley Community Church
14685 Pleasant Valley Rd., Penn Valley. (old Pleasant Valley School campus) Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. Sermon series on Philippians. Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. or online Bible study via Zoom Sunday evening at 5 p.m. on the book of Romans. For more information, call 530-432-1161 or email pvcc@pennvalleychurch.com. Web: pennvalleychurch.com
Twin Cities Church
Join us as we gather on-site and online as we wrap up our series Dare to Hope at 9:00 and 11:00am this Sunday. The message this week will be “Standing Firm With Resistance.” Our online services take place at https://live.twincities.church/, the TCC App, and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/twincitieschurch). Our services are also posted to our website, (www.twincities.church), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/twincitieschurch), early Monday mornings. CHILDREN’S MINISTRY: Kids birth through 5th grade gather in person and online. Information is available on our website at (https://www.twincities.church/children) TCC STUDENTS: Students are gathering Sundays at 11:00am and Wednesdays. Jr. High and High School from 6:30pm to 8:30 pm. Check out the website, (https://www.twincities.church/students), or email john@twincities.church for details.
Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center
Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center (NCJCC) has been serving the greater Grass Valley/Nevada City/Colfax community since 1978. We are longtime members of the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and raise money to donate to local charitable organizations, such as Hospitality House, Interfaith Food Ministry and NEO. We are a reform Jewish Synagogue and Jewish Community Center and hold regular Shabbat services in person and online, celebrate Jewish holidays, life cycle events such as Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, baby naming ceremonies and Bris’s, weddings and funerals as well as many other fun events such as community picnics, golf events, book clubs, adult education classes, trips to Israel, etcetera. Our annual Chanukah party, Purim Carnival and Community Passover Seder are always highly anticipated and enjoyed and we always welcome the public to join us at any of our events and services. Our children’s Sunday School and afternoon Hebrew school are vibrant programs filled with crafts, cooking, performing skits, playing games, singing and so much more. Our membership is made up of many types of families and individuals and we welcome all into our accepting community. We are affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ). Reform Judaism is progressive and adapts to modern changes and welcomes all people including interfaith families, Jews of color, LGBTQ Jews and their families, Jews with disabilities, and we are committed to gender equality. We welcome you to join us as we celebrate the customs and traditions of the past and ask questions and learn together to adapt to our ever-changing world.
Please visit ncjcc.org for more information. If you’d like to be added to our weekly email list, please contact us at ncjcc@outlook.com
Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center
Our intention is to always lead with love and that your experience of us is a loving one. Countless people tell us that they felt genuine friendship, caring and connection from the moment they came through our doors for the first time.
Love is everywhere, and especially where Unity (Oneness) and You are! On Sunday, June 11th, our guest speaker is our Minister Emeritus Rev. Joe Sloan! We will have music and songs with Angela and Gabriel. Our Sunday service starts at 10:30 am and we also live stream on YouTube. We are also providing online access to most of our classes. “The Way of Mastery” class is held at 1 pm,hybrid (in person and on Zoom) and another group at 6:45 pm, via Zoom TFN. “Spiritual Exploration” is held every Tuesday morning at 10:00 am, in person and via Zoom. “Matt Kahn Study Group” is the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7 pm. We also have A Course In Miracles meetings the first Thursday of each month, at 6:30 pm, and commencing June 1st will meet in person at UGC. We now have in-person QiGong/Tai Chi classes every Tuesday morning from 9 am -10 am, here at UGC. Please go to our website, unitygold.us and sign up to receive our weekly bulletin and class bulletins for online access to all, and to be notified of additional class events. Or email us at ugcassistant@gmail.com to request to be added to our contacts. Our Mission Statement is “Awakening to Love, in Unity with All”.
Sierra Pines United Methodist Church
Sierra Pines United Methodist Church and Activities Center invites everyone to join with this Reconciling Congregation in living a life of worship and service. Sunday morning services are moving to 9 in-person begining July 16th with a worship band. We also offer pre-recorded online worship every week that you can enjoy anytime by clicking the link on our website. Join us in either worship opportunity as Rev. Suzanne Calhoun leads us in an Series on Miracles and then moves into Dreaming...What does it mean to have dreams today like Jesus had in his time with the disciples? The children’s community theater production is upon us this first week of July so grab you seats now for Lerner and Lowes Brigadoon liscenened through MTI. Tickets available now on the website! Show runs July 6,7,8,&9. While you’re there check out our website look at our {/span}{span}ongoing programs/ministries like Free Diaper Distribution, Emergency Food Pantry, Girl Scouts, Scouts BSA with Boys and Girls groups and a Family Cub Pack, Small Group Ministries, Bible Studies, Community Play Groups, Drama/music/art opportunities, Youth/Children Seasonal studies, AA (meetings in person and online). Diaper/ Emergency Food Distribution are still available by appointment or weekly during office hours Tuesday to Friday 10am till Noon. Drive through food distribution is the third Thursday of the month in the afternoon.
Sierra Pines United Methodist Church is located at 22559 Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley 95949 (near Lake of the Pines).
For more information telephone the Church Office at 530-268-6907;
find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sierrapines.umc or visit our website at www.sierrapinesumc.org
Grass Valley Friends Meeting (Quakers)
The Grass Valley Friends Meeting meets each Sunday on Zoom and in person. We meet at Sierra Friends Center located on 10375 Woolman Lane, off Jones Bar Road in Nevada City. Our program starts with optional singing at 9 am, and silent worship from 10am to 11. We also offer a children’s program that meets from 10 to 11 at the same location. To access the Zoom link, go to gvfriends.org and click on the contact us button. The Zoom link will then, be sent to your email address.
Sierra Presbyterian Church
Join us on Sundays as we share Jesus through the Gospel of Luke at 9 a.m. traditional service and 10:30 a.m. contemporary service. We have Adult Sunday School at both hours. We also have fun and exciting Children’s Sunday School Classes and ankored Youth at 10:30 a.m. Please check our website where you can download a “family activities” brochure and read our monthly newsletter “The Sierra Story” at http://www.sierrapres.com, like us on Facebook. We are located at 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City. For more information, call 530-265-3291.
Church of the Essence
Come and join our weekly spiritual circles from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains 246 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We are open to the public and would love to have you join us. The evening begins at 7:15 p.m. with a Circulation of the Light through a guided meditation, followed by the evening presentation, which includes voluntary sharing and discussion. We also have classes available for all those interested. For information, call 530-63-6385 or visit http://www.ChurchOfTheEssence.org.
Christ Community Church
In a day and age when it is unfortunately common to hear of churches dividing, Redeemer Church and Veritas Church are uniting to form Christ Community Church. We meet weekly in Grass Valley. While Redeemer and Veritas hold many things in common, the most significant bond between them is their partnership in the gospel. Believing that the good news of Christ’s death and resurrection for sinners is the greatest announcement ever, they are joining together to see this gospel proclaimed, taught and lived out. It is this very message which anchors them in the historic Christian faith and gives them great hope for the future. All are welcome at Christ Community Church. To learn more about this church, visit http://www.cccgv.org or call 530-270-9128.
Peace Lutheran Church
Come and find peace, joy, love and community at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Our Christ-centered, COVID-concious and in-person worship services start at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Experience uplifting music, relevant messages and welcoming followers of Christ.
Thanks to this wonderful community, the Musicians for Peace Ukraine Benefit Concert held on April 23rd was a great success — over $5,000 was amassed in a little over two hours! Admission was by donation and 100% of the amount received is being sent directly to Ukraine through Lutheran World Relief. The concert featured a variety of musical styles from classical to jazz to piano bar by local professional musicians who donated their great talent.
Watch for other opportunities to enjoy free concerts produced by Arts@Peace; seminars produced by our Contemporary Issues Program; and silent movies with Walt Strony at the theater organ.
We are definitely committed to this Community supporting Habitat for Humanity, Hospitality House, the Salvation Army and their Booth Family Center, Interfaith Food Ministry and supporting our two neighboring schools. We reach beyond our community through the Rwanda Connection, which provides financial support for ongoing civic work in that country.
We look forward to greeting you. We can be found at 828 W. Main St. near historic downtown Grass Valley. For more information call (530) 273- 9631 or visit www.PeaceLutheranGV.org
Grass Valley Meditation Group
The Grass Valley Meditation Group is composed of members and friends of Self-Realization Fellowship. Paramahansa Yogananda founded SRF in 1920 to make available the universal teachings of Kriya Yoga, a sacred spiritual science originating millenniums ago in India. These teachings embody a complete philosophy and way of life for achieving all-round success and well-being, as well as methods of meditation for achieving life’s ultimate goal – union of the soul with God. In-depth explanation and instruction in the SRF techniques of energizing the body at will, concentration, and meditation are given in a series of printed lessons for home study, available at yogananda.org. For a comprehensive introduction to these teachings, we recommend Paramahansa Yogananda’s life story, Autobiography of a Yogi – an absorbing account of his search for Truth that has helped countless readers in their own spiritual quest. You are cordially invited to join us for meditation on Thursdays from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Sundays at 10:00 AM. Paramahansa Yogananda’s Inspirational Service begins at 11:00 AM following the meditation. 175 Joerschke Drive, Suite U. For more information, visit our website at: srfgrassvalley.org or email us at: information@srfgrassvalley.org or phone: (530)414-4607.
First Baptist Church, Grass Valley
Join us this month as we continue in our sermon series through the book of Titus. Learn how to live Godly and “Do Good” even when temptations and struggles face you. Regular worship times throughout the month are Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday Bible Study for Adults will be at 11 a.m. and Sunday School for Children and Youth is also at that hour. Mid-week programs at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night include Prayer Meeting and The Tribe Youth Ministry. For more info, please call 530-273-7301.
Church of Christ Scientist, Grass Valley
Christian Science lecturer James Sheperd will give a presentation, “Why Everyone is Needed” from 4 to 5 p.m. today at The First Church of Christ, Scientist, located at 310 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley. The presentation can also be viewed online at ChristianScienceGrassValley.org. A Christian Science God’s love is for everyone, and a Christian Science lecture is a perfect setting to learn about God’s love and the healing that it brings. Learn more at ChristianScienceGrassValley.org.
Nevada City United Methodist Church
We are back! Please come join us as we now are having our live worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Chiew. You are always most welcome to join us in church at 433 Broad Street in Nevada City. The service is also live streamed at 10 a.m. on Sunday for those unable to attend in person and appears on our website at http://www.nevadacitymethodist.com. Videos of recent services are also available for viewing on our website at any time. Like you, we have been most anxious to be back worshipping in church and welcome this return to normalcy.
Grass Valley United Methodist Church
We come alive every Sunday! Join us online for Zoom worship Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We open with a short Kid’s Sermon, followed by a full Sunday worship experience including weekly communion. Please contact the church office Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 530-272-1946 for current Zoom meeting ID and password. Can’t join us Sunday morning? You can find a recording on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GrassValleyUnitedMethodistChurch. Prayer requests? Email us at prayernet@gv-umc.org and we will include you in our prayers.
Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains
Community life continues online and 10 a.m. Sunday services are held via Zoom. Contact uucmOnline@uugrassvalley.org or 530-274-1675 for the link or more information. If you are looking for meaning and connection in this stay-at-home time, if you are hoping to find a community with an open spirit, and though you may have given up on “church” long ago, this just may be the home for you. Elementary aged children meet to connect and celebrate in their own Zoom room at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Other events throughout the week and month offer online chances to connect and to grow, and are open to all: singing meditation, book groups, a Wednesday evening Sharing Circle and more. For the latest information, visit http://www.UUGrassValley.org or email admin@uugrassvalley.org.
Spiritual Renewal Online and On-Call
The Baha’is of Nevada County and Grass Valley now host meetings via conference call and Zoom during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders, offering inspiration and spiritual connection during this time of need. To learn how to connect with a group meeting online, call 530-802-0901 or visit https://nevadacountyca.local.bahai.us/. To read articles online, visit http://www.bahaiteachings.org.
Word-A-Live
Pastors Mike and Sandra Chipchase would like to invite everyone to join them at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 10528 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley. Word-A-Live offers a variety of programs:
Wednesdays: 7 to 8 p.m., “Equippers Classes,” with new teachings.
First Thursday of each month: Women’s Bible Study, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch.
Fridays: 7 to 9 p.m., “Rise Youth,” ages 12 to 18. All year long.
Saturdays: 6 to 7 p.m., “Corporate Prayer.”
First Saturday of every month: 8 a.m., Men’s breakfast and study.
Sundays: Service at 10 a.m.
EarthSpirit Center for the Transformational Arts
Dr. Nanci Shanderá
Monthly: “Wise Woman” group in Nevada City; Tuesdays: “Transformational Wholeness” for women with cancer or caregivers; “The Art of Healing” classes for women with cancer or caregivers; Intuitive Counseling; books and CDs on transformation. Details and more information at drnanci@earthspiritcenter.com
New Covenant Baptist Church
Our services begin at 10:45 a.m. and we look forward to having you with us. New Covenant is a great place to be each week as we celebrate together in contemporary worship and and Biblical based preaching. You won’t encounter a more welcoming and friendly place. We also have Bible studies for all ages beginning at 9:15 a.m. and midweek studies at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday nights. We are located at 12582 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Grass Valley. For more information visit our website at http://www.newcovenantbaptistchurch.org. See you on Sunday.
The Healing Rooms of Nevada County
We pray for healing of body and spirit. Everyone is welcome whether they attend church or not. Come to the Main Lobby of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, 155 Glasson Way, Grass Valley on the first and third Thursdays of each month, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is no fee and no appointment is necessary. Also, Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. healing ministry is available by appointment only. For more information call Sierra Ministries International 530-478-1478 or visit http://www.healingroomsnc.com.
Grace Lutheran Church
We sponsor The Lutheran Hour every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on KNCO Radio. Your friends at Grace Lutheran Church are located at 1979 Ridge Road, Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-273-7043 or visit http://gracelutherangv.org.
North San Juan United Methodist Church
Last fall, we ushered in a new pastor, Reverend Ed Lubiano. Ed previously served in Portola, California. His wife, Ellie, continues to serve her ministry at Downieville and Sierra City. They currently live in Colfax, traveling to their ministries every Sunday. Ed is currently completing a degree in Clinical Pastorial Education – Hospital Chaplaincy. Please join in with this dedicated, congenial, competent, and good natured pastor every Sunday at 9 a.m. at 10121 Flume Street in North San Juan. For more information, call 530-415-9705.
Holy Wisdom, Nevada City
Divine Liturgy is Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Vespers on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-265-4714 or visit http://www.holywisdomnevadacity.org.
Jewel Heart Norcal Study Group
We meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. Jewel Heart Norcal is a Mahayana Buddhist Study Group in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. For 2017, we are studying the Lam Rim (stages on the Path to Enlightenment). This is a road map which details all the steps to reach the state of freedom by removing obstacles and obstructions to full enlightenment. For meeting location or more information: Contact jbreault51@gmail.com or call Joe at 530-802-6221. Or visit our website at http://Jewelnorcal.org or on Facebook at “jewelheartnorcal.” Jewel Heart Norcal is a Study Group under the auspices of Jewel Heart International. For more information on Jewel Heart International visit http://www.jewelheart.org.