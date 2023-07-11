Recycle

Our country produces a LOT of trash every year — 268 million tons of waste — 140 million going into landfills where it gives off toxic emissions that affect climate — with the average American tossing 4.5 pounds of trash per day.

 Photo credit: Metro Newspaper Service

Where does recycled material go? Sadly, most of it now goes to landfills where it releases toxic emissions that affect air quality and health. It could go to be reprocessed if there were facilities for WM to sell to, but our state does not have the reprocessing facilities it needs to transform it into a usable material – so nowhere else for it to go. Good news is that they are working on getting them! It really is up to you and me, the consumers, take care that items put in the bin are relatively clean and dry. Furthermore, We must BUY LESS, REUSE more, and REFILL our jugs so no need to buy yet another plastic one.

Shirley Freriks is a Grass Valley resident passionate about going PLASTIC FREE, and the leader of WasteNOT Nevada County, part of Nevada County Climate Action Now that works on Energy transition solutions, invest/divestment issues to help the environment, and recycling/plastics. Good information and action tips here. https://www.ncclimateactionnow.org/ .