Recycling can be confusing! The waste hauling industry is in a state of flux itself since China said NO MORE to taking our contaminated trash, mostly plastics which could not be reprocessed in the US. Our country produces a LOT of trash every year — 268 million tons of waste — 140 million going into landfills where it gives off toxic emissions that affect climate — with the average American tossing 4.5 pounds of trash per day. We, the people, need to reduce our consumption and thereby, our trash.
Where does recycled material go? Sadly, most of it now goes to landfills where it releases toxic emissions that affect air quality and health. It could go to be reprocessed if there were facilities for WM to sell to, but our state does not have the reprocessing facilities it needs to transform it into a usable material – so nowhere else for it to go. Good news is that they are working on getting them! It really is up to you and me, the consumers, take care that items put in the bin are relatively clean and dry. Furthermore, We must BUY LESS, REUSE more, and REFILL our jugs so no need to buy yet another plastic one.
Lots is happening on the local and state scenes to make recycling work better – especially with single-use plastic waste. Many major stores and restaurants are starting to limit the amount of plastic packaging they use, and switch to more recyclable containers, and other non-traditional plastic options. There is a Single-Use Disposables Foodware Ordinance in the works that will require our eateries to switch to recyclable/compostable containers. Styrofoam is the super bad guy because it splinters and breaks down into a million pieces, but never degrades completely. There are good alternatives! We, the customers, can make our voices heard to ask eateries to make the switch, because IT MATTERS.
Our own BriarPatch has a goal to reduce single-use plastic packaging by 40% in 2025. It may not be completely obvious yet, but lots is in the works. And much of the plastic you see is, in fact, already recyclable/compostable. Lauren Scott, Sustainability Coordinator, says, “Many of the manufacturers of products in our store are working on new packaging solutions with research and development in process.”
This is a positive transition time for the whole subject of trash and plastic with many new bills passed by our state legislature in the last year. The most significant is SB 54, a landmark new packaging law that requires by 2032 that 100% of all packaging in the state is to be certifiably recyclable or compostable. Single-use packaging is the real culprit here — think chip bags and take-out containers that are opened and immediately trashed. It is a law that customers can bring their own reusable containers. It is a law that eateries, mostly take-outs, cannot throw a lot of single-use packaged condiments, etc. into the bag. The customer must ASK for them. This is good! Please carry a reusable water bottle! Plastic water bottles are the single biggest item in plastic trash. Just say NO!
It takes time to make these major shifts in our habits, and the way companies do business. It starts with the US, the consumers to just say NO to single-use plastic. There will be a community conversation on this topic Monday July 17 at the Helling Library from 7-8:30pm. Presenters from WasteNOT Nevada County and Waste Management will demystify the recycling process, and how waste is handled from a roadside bin to landfill – and its diversions to compost and reprocessing. Shavati Karki-Pearl and Lori Ready of Waste Management will answer your burning questions in the last half hour. Join the conversation to share what we all can do to NOT use plastic!
Shirley Freriks is a Grass Valley resident passionate about going PLASTIC FREE, and the leader of WasteNOT Nevada County, part of Nevada County Climate Action Now that works on Energy transition solutions, invest/divestment issues to help the environment, and recycling/plastics. Good information and action tips here. https://www.ncclimateactionnow.org/ .