Today, July 1, MIM presents Toy Story in Concert – the groundbreaking film with Oscar®- and Grammy®-winning composer Randy Newman’s musical score performed live along with the film, today at Western Gateway Park. The 65-piece MIM orchestra will be conducted by Ryan Murray, MIM Artistic Director and Conductor.

Music in the Mountains (MIM), founded in 1982, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire and connect people of all ages through extraordinary musical performances, community engagement, and music education.