Prepare Now to Protect Yourself This Flu Season

For the past two years, Nevada County, like the rest of the country, has been fortunate to experience relatively mild flu seasons. Thanks to the precautions that we took to help control COVID-19, like masking and remote school and work, we were also able to keep influenza at bay.

Early predictors show that this flu season could be a rough one in the US. Experts agree that getting yourself and your loved ones vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness.



Unfortunately, that is not expected to be the case this year. As pandemic-era precautions continue to be lifted, it seems that year’s flu season could be a rough one.

Here in Nevada County, experts are hesitant to make predictions just yet.

“It is difficult to say with confidence how this flu season will be,” says Tyler Hill, DO, Chief Medical Officer at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “The pandemic has definitely impacted the last few flu seasons which has been of great benefit to us. However, based on some data from other regions of the world, we should not expect another mild flu season.”

Often experts look to Australia to help predict flu activity in the U.S., given that their winter cold and flu season is just wrapping up as ours is beginning. While it’s not always a 100% accurate predictor, it is worth noting that this year Australia experienced its worst flu season in 50 years. The virus hit early and hard, leaving many Australians miserable.

Fortunately, there are simple steps you can and should take to protect yourself and your family.

“First and foremost, it is highly recommended that you get your flu vaccine,” Dr. Hill says.

Dr. Hill says the flu vaccine is recommended for almost everyone over the age of six months. And he says now is the ideal time to get vaccinated.

“September through October is when we advise that you receive your flu vaccine,” he explains.

And if you are planning to get the most recent COVID-19 booster targeted to the Omicron variant — you can actually get that vaccination at the same time as your flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control says it is safe to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time as a flu vaccine as long as you are eligible and the recommended timing coincides.

In addition to the flu shot, Dr. Hill recommends many of the same precautions we used during the pandemic to protect us during the flu season, too.

“The measures we have been taking against COVID-19 will also help in combatting the spread of influenza,” he says. “These include masking, social distancing, and close monitoring of symptoms.”

Hand washing and sanitizing communal surfaces are also highly recommended, particularly if a home, school or classroom begins to experience flu cases.

If you do get sick, public health experts urge you to stay home. Avoiding exposing other people is vital to slowing the spread of any contagious illness.

Dr. Hill also reminds everyone that medications are available that can lessen the severity and/or duration of your illness.

“There are medications recommended when you have the flu,” Dr. Hill explains. “Please see your health care provider and discuss options for treatment that are available.”

At this time, flu activity is mild to moderate across a few states in the southern region of the U.S. Here on the west coast, case numbers are minimal currently, according to the CDC.

You can always find more information on current flu activity on the CDC website at cdc.gov/flu.