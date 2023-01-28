Opening day: Massive storm gets chairs spinning at local resorts

FILE — The development in Olympic Valley proposes up to 1,493 bedrooms in up to 850 units, including a mixture of hotel, condo hotel, fractional ownership and timeshare units. It also includes new, dedicated onsite workforce housing that, according to Palisades Tahoe officials, will be built first and will house 300 employees.

 The Union file photo

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Placer County Planning Commission held a meeting last week in order to hear public comment regarding the revised draft environmental impact report for the proposed development at Palisades Tahoe.

