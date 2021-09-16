World Animal Day fundraiser set for Oct. 3

Set under the gaze of the great lion emblem on the top of the Nevada County Bank building and the Lola and Jack flags featuring a bear and a bulldog, a special gathering to celebrate World Animal Day is happening in downtown Grass Valley on Oct. 3 during the Sweet Pickins Vintage Outdoor Market.

Hosted in their outdoor booth by the “cutest shop in town” Lola and Jack, a selection of animal-themed gifts will be dedicated to this fundraiser. The most delectable bakery around, Cake Bakery, will launch their new gourmet dog biscuit in celebration of World Animal Day. Puppet company, Swazzle.com, will present a Halloween photo booth featuring muppets Cat and Conrad the Condor and for a small donation, people can get their photos by photographer Sandra Boyd. People can also get a portrait in honor of their favorite animal painted on the new mural at the Grass Valley/Nevada City Animal Shelter for a donation as well. This event is the brainchild of animal advocacy nonprofit Rational Animal and funds raised will go to help local animal rescue organizations.

“World Animal Day is a great time to partner for the animals,” says Susan Brandt, founder of Rational Animal, the animal advocacy nonprofit organization she founded and now brings to Nevada County since moving to Grass Valley in 2016. “I’m so excited to be working with these big-hearted people who also have excellent businesses and organizations who are eager to dedicate this day to raising funds and awareness for our local at-risk animals.”

Community outreach representatives from Grass Valley/Nevada City Animal Shelter will join for a portion of the event to help answer questions from the public about the work of the shelter.

Also, newly formed The Birds of Prey Experience, an all-volunteer educational group providing information about wildlife, will also be there to meet the public with some very special birds.





Protocol to prevent the spread of disease is suggested for all attending.

Last year, Rational Animal’s World Animal Day fundraiser was online with music photography gallery Morrison Hotel Gallery and raised funds with the help of music icons who signed fine art prints including Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones and Pete Townshend of The Who. Due to the success of this fundraiser, Rational Animal has been able to donate $10,000 to the UC Davis Wildlife Disaster Network and $1,000 to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to help animals injured in the California wildfires. A $1,000 donation was also given to Sage Compassion for Animals helping low-income people with emergency vet care. Rational Animal has contributed to the following organizations in Nevada County: Grass Valley/Nevada City Animal Shelter (cases of dog food, homemade beds, “adopt me” vests); Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release (indoor signage, awards and grants for veteran rehabbers), Hospitality House Pet Program (leashes, muzzles and pet beds).

About Rational Animal

Rational Animal’s mission is to create media and events to increase awareness and help at-risk animals. Founded in New York City in 2002, and beginning our work in Nevada County in 2019, Rational Animal creates humane education events and media to increase awareness and help at-risk animals. Our programs include Mothers Comfort Project, where we organize sewing events for youth groups, schools and people of all ages to sew animal beds and toys for animal shelters; we create public service announcements and signage for local animal groups to promote their work for at-risk animals; and we award the Orange Animal Guardian Ribbon to people who do good deeds for animals. http://www.rational-animal.org @rationalanimalorg #orangeribbonforanimals #motherscomfortproject

About WORLD ANIMAL DAY

To raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe. Building the celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement, mobilizing it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals. It’s celebrated in different ways in every country, irrespective of nationality, religion, faith or political ideology. Through increased awareness and education we can create a world where animals are always recognized as sentient beings and full regard is always paid to their welfare. http://www.worldanimalday.org.uk/

Source: Rational Animal