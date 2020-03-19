Who has the most spoiled pet? | TheUnion.com

Who has the most spoiled pet?

Pets | March 19, 2020

Do you, or someone you know, have the most spoiled pet in western Nevada County?

Share your favorite photo and tell us why in 100–200 words for a chance to have your pet featured in The Union.

Visit http://www.TheUnion.com/petscontest for your chance to enter and win. Nominations accepted through March 31, with the voting period set for April 1-11.

— The Union staff

