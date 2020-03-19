Who has the most spoiled pet?
Do you, or someone you know, have the most spoiled pet in western Nevada County?
Share your favorite photo and tell us why in 100–200 words for a chance to have your pet featured in The Union.
Visit http://www.TheUnion.com/petscontest for your chance to enter and win. Nominations accepted through March 31, with the voting period set for April 1-11.
— The Union staff
