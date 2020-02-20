Tales from the pet psychic: Ursela Rabe of Penn Valley communes with, help animals

Dr. Doolittle, the man who talks to animals, is fictional, but Ursela Rabe of Penn Valley is the real deal.

According to a 2016-17 international survey by Times Square Press of New York, Rabe was voted #1 Best Animal Communicator, #1 Pet Psychic and #1 Animal Reiki Master/Healer in the world.

Actually, Rabe doesn’t talk to animals. She communicates with them through sensory perceptions and feelings.

“It doesn’t come through my brain. I hear things, see pictures, smell, get feelings or just have a knowing,” Rabe revealed.

Whether it’s horses in an Auburn area pasture, a lost dog near Nevada City, a hamster in Atlanta or an iguana in the Fiji Islands, Rabe loves them all.

NEW KID IN THE PASTURE

Regal was king of the pasture but he had arthritis in his neck. Ollie had been brought in to replace him in competitive three-day equestrian events, said Dinyah Rein of Auburn.

The two thoroughbred geldings were not getting along. Regal was jealous and Ollie was afraid of him. Regal was dominating and biting the younger horse, she said.

Rein hired Rabe to broker a peace.

“I gently told Regal that he would not lose his home, that he is very loved and that Ollie would like to be his friend,” Rabe recounted.

“I worked with both of them with healing energy and my own Flower Essence blend for PTSD,” she added.

Rein watched the horses’ demeanors change dramatically as Rabe talked with them in the pasture.

“It really made a big difference,” Rein said. “They run and play together now.”

DOG GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

Last Christmas, Rabe went to a party at the home of Mel Marshall and Julie Morse’s near Nevada City.

Marshall and Morse have four dogs they call “the kids.” After the party, they realized Jackson, their youngest, was missing. Marshall jumped in their car to search for the wayward pup.

With coyotes an ever-present threat, it was not safe for Jackson to be running around at night.

While Marshall was combing their 14-acre property, Morse contacted Rabe who had returned home.

“I told her Jackson was definitely alive,” Rabe reported. “I felt his energy moving around the property.”

Rabe was confused, however, because she also sensed he was in an enclosed space where he smelled alcohol.

Marshall came back empty-handed. Morse hopped in the car to search farther afield, but she was unsuccessful too. She got out of the car. And so did Jackson. He’d been in the back the whole time.

He had sneaked into the car when Morse had taken a guest home earlier.

That explained moving around in an enclosed space. And the alcohol?

“Yeah, well, party,” Marshall laughed.

CASE OF THE MISSING HAMSTER

“We love Ursela! She’s helped with every pet we have,” enthused Jennifer McMullen of Atlanta. She said she has consulted with Rabe about 10 times over the last half dozen years.

It all started with an escaped hamster named Buddy. “The kids were frantic,” said McMullen, who found Rabe through a Google search for animal communicator.

After talking with McMullen on the phone and receiving an emailed picture of Buddy, Rabe assured her their hamster was safe in a dark place. He had plenty of food, but he was very thirsty. Rabe told McMullen he had fallen down some kind of hole.

Rabe communicated to Buddy that he had to come out of hiding and put himself someplace where he could be found. Otherwise, he would die of dehydration.

Shortly thereafter, the family found Buddy dutifully sitting in the middle of the basement floor. It turned out he’d fallen down the laundry chute, had taken refuge inside a couch and had been snacking on cat food.

McMullen affirmed Rabe has also resolved issues with her four cats, including inappropriate urinating.

“This is important as it is a common problem and very hard to solve,” Rabe stated. “Many cats lose their homes because of it.”

“Ursela’s never met any of our pets, but she’s nailed it every time,” McMullen said. “I think she’s amazing.”

THE PLIGHT OF THE IGUANA

Mamarau was a frustrated iguana, and so was his Fiji Islands owner. Mamarau had a nasty habit of trying to bite his benefactor, Rabe recalled.

She discerned Mamarau loved mulberries and would bite if he was fed anything else.

“I explained to him mulberries would make him sick if he eats them too often,” Rabe said. “And I told him it’s not nice to bite the hand that feeds him.”

He never bit his owner’s hand again.

Because there was no veterinarian on her island, the client came to rely on Rabe for help with her other pets, including a parrot named Handtowel.

Parrots have the lifespan of humans, but when the client frantically emailed a picture, it looked like the 20-something Handtowel wasn’t going to make it to middle age.

“I felt something was wrong with his liver, so I sent healing energy to him,” Rabe reported. “Two days later the happy client sent another picture. Handtowel was looking like his old healthy self again.”

BELIEVE IT OR NOT

Ever since she was a little girl, Rabe found she could relate to animals on an extrasensory level. She is unbothered by critics and disbelievers.

“I am not here to convince anybody,” Rabe smiled. “I help those who genuinely want me to help them.”

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer and photographer in Nevada County. Contact him at tdurkin@vfr.net or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net.