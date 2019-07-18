Susan Wallace: There is help in re-homing your pet

When you have to re-home a dog, Scooter’s Pals may be able to help.

Re-homing your pet is seldom an easy task. It is distressing for the animal and can be emotionally wrenching for the pet owner. Scooter’s Pals, best known for saving dogs from needless death in shelters, offers assistance to dog owners struggling with re-homing their furry family member.

Below are some pointers on how to do this responsibly, effectively and with care for your animal.

First, know Scooter’s Pals can offer support with whatever issues have brought you to consider re-homing your dog. Often there are resources we can call on to help you provide care for your dog rather than give him or her up. Almost half the calls we get for help with re-homing end up with the owner find a way to keep their dog. Sometimes folks just need to “talk out loud” about the issues they are facing in order to find the best solution.

If your dog has behavioral problems that you’ve been unable to solve, we usually can suggest ways to correct that behavior, rather than give up your dog. In some cases, the most effective solution may be to direct you to a behavior trainer who is well suited to work with you and your dog.

If, however, re-homing your dog is unavoidable, Scooter’s Pals can help you network your dog to find a safe, loving home that’s a good fit for both adopter and dog. We know taking this step is hard, but re-homing your animal under certain circumstances is the honorable right thing to do. We can help you do this lovingly, carefully and responsibly.

To help you find the best possible new home for your dog, we need you to take these three steps:

Provide us with a write up that describes your dog’s age, size breed or mix, and temperament. Provide answers to the questions below that people usually ask before adopting:

Does the dog get along with most other dogs? With cats? With kids? (If you don’t know, say so.)

What cute or appealing traits might entice an interested person to meet your animal?

Does your dog have any issues or challenges that an adopter needs to know? (You can put certain behaviors in a positive light but you don’t want to hide issues that might get your animal passed around. Honesty is the only way to find your dog a good fit home.)

Send us two or three good, clear pictures of your dog — at least one of his face and one of his body.

Give us your contact information — your name, phone number(s), email, and city or town — so people can arrange to meet your dog. If your dog is now with a friend or family member who can show the dog and make the adoption decision, provide their information as well.

With this information in hand, we’ll post your dog online and do our best to find a safe, happy, forever good home for your beloved pet. It may take a while so the more lead time you give us, the better the results will be for your dog and you. And if, In the meantime, you need some support or direction to resources to help you through the process, please feel free to get in touch. I will get back to you shortly. Sometimes all you need is some input and a supportive ear, but if you need to successfully re-home your dog.

Susan Wallace is a retired attorney. She founded local dog rescue Scooter’s Pals after the death of her dogs Scooter and Molly during a widely publicized 2005 home invasion. She can be reached by calling the Scooter’s Pals rescue line is 530-350-2099 or emailing her at susanw1068@gmail.com.