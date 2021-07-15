Rough and Ready woman’s rabbit wins recognition

The Rhinelander National Show was held on June 26 in Danville, Indiana. Rough and Ready resident Lorena Ferchaud flew to the show with two Rhinelanders and won Best in Show with Ferchaud’s Luca, a one-and-a-half-year-old Black Sr Buck. Her Black Jr doe Ferchaud’s Hot Pants was 1st in her class of Jr Does.

Lorena has been raising Rhinelanders in Rough and Ready for 22 years. The Rhinelander breed was created in 1901 North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The breed was first imported to the United States in 1923, but the breed died out by 1932 due to the difficulty of achieving the correct markings. The breed was again imported in 1972 and was accepted into the American Rabbit Breeders Association Standard of Perfection in 1975. It is currently listed as one of the 16 endangered rabbit breeds by the American Livestock Conservancy.