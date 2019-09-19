Melinda Newton: What’s all the itching about?

Got allergies? If you are like millions of other Americans, changes in the seasons are heralded by a cacophony of sneezing, sniffing and coughing. It’s only natural to assume that the occasional watery eye or sneeze from your four-legged best friend could be allergies too.

While it is true that our dogs and cats have allergies, those allergies are far more likely to cause skin problems than respiratory signs. That’s right, the scratching, biting and licking at all hours of the night and day is likely to be allergies. Unlike humans, when dogs and cats inhale particles they are allergic to, the result is far more likely to be a skin reaction called atopy, rather than rhinitis.

The main culprits that cause environmental allergies, or atopic dermatitis, in dogs and cats are many of the same offenders that affect humans: Dander, mold, and grass, weed and tree pollens. While certain dog breeds are more likely to develop an environmental allergy, it can occur in any breed, including mixed-breeds. Allergies are most commonly diagnosed in animals between 6 months and 3 years old. Itching is the most common complaint, but sometimes chronic and recurring ear infections are the only sign. Only about 15% of affected dogs develop rhinitis and asthma. Atopy-like dermatitis is not as well described in cats, but it is often noticed as small scabs and hair-loss.

As tempting as it may be to ascribe your pet’s allergies to the environment or the food in its dish, an allergy far more common than either of these — flea allergies — is highly likely. Aside from the annoying itchy welts that occur after a fleabite in most animals, some animals have a flea allergy that results in a full-body inflammatory reaction. This can cause intense itching and skin inflammation, which leads to hotspots, hair loss and wounds from self-mutilation. All this damage can occur from a single fleabite anywhere on the body and can last for two weeks after the last fleabite.

Flea allergies are common, but fortunately they are the easiest allergies to screen for and control. As a first step in treating and diagnosing the allergy, many veterinarians will place an allergic pet on a flea prevention even if no obvious evidence of fleas is seen. Often owners of flea allergic animals will not see the fleas that are causing the allergy because it takes so few bites to trigger the reaction. Animals that are inside only or live in cold climates are still at risk.

Both dogs and cats can be allergic to fleas. Typically flea allergic dogs are itchy in the areas below their belly button and classically chew at the base of their tail. Cats can have scabs all over their bodies. Because a single fleabite can cause an allergic cascade of reactions and leave the affected pet miserable for days, it is important to control fleas in the environment and treat all animals in the household regardless of whether they are showing signs.

The most effective treatment for an allergy is to eliminate it when possible, which is often possible with flea and food allergies; however, this is often impossible with animals suffering from environmental allergies. Medications such as steroids, antihistamines, and new medications that control the body’s inflammatory response are available to treat pets in the cases where the source of the allergy cannot be eliminated. These medications can be expensive, have side effects, and are most beneficial when the trigger causing the allergic reaction is reduced in the animal’s environment.

Is it flea, food, or environmental allergies causing your pet to be miserable? Although the seasonal patterns and where your pet is the itchiest can be a clue, clinical signs don’t guarantee an easy answer. A visit with your veterinarian or veterinary dermatologist can provide your pet with a diagnosis and a plan towards a better quality of life.

Melinda Newton, DVM is a veterinary practitioner and free-lance writer located in Northern California. Dr. Newton works with AnimalSave in Grass Valley in their spay and neuter clinic, and assists with other community outreach activities. To schedule an appointment for your dog, cat, or rabbit please call AnimalSave at 530-477-1706.