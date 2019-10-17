Joan Merriam: The older dog

Many of us who’ve passed the half-century mark aren’t crazy about getting older … yet it’s a fact of life we can’t dismiss with a wave of a magic wand. We feel the same way about our dogs: we recognize that sweet “sugar face,” the slightly grizzled, gray muzzle that signals our beloved dog is no longer a puppy…but we’d rather not admit that reality.

Yet barring some catastrophe or health crisis in their early years, our canine companions will in fact get older. Just like us, eventually they’ll become senior citizens, and begin to suffer some of the effects associated with aging.

At this point you may be asking, “How do I know when my dog is a senior?” Generally, dogs enter their senior years around the age of seven, although that also depends upon the dog’s breed and size. Very large breeds like Great Danes and Wolfhounds age more rapidly than small breeds, reaching senior status by six, whereas a teacup poodle may not attain that milestone until she’s eight or nine.

If you’re living with a senior pup, you need to be aware of and watch for senior dog health conditions so that you can help improve their quality of life.

Physical Health Issues

One of the first things you may notice as your dog ages is that he’s not quite as spry as he used to be. He takes the stairs more slowly, may exhibit a slight limp during or after walks, and has problems jumping onto a bed, couch or into the car. Just like humans, dogs develop osteoarthritis, the most common type of joint and bone disease. Studies have shown that supplements containing glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM can be helpful in promoting healthy joints and cartilage. If your dog is exhibiting more acute pain, contact your veterinarian; she may suggest treatments such as acupuncture, massage, or hydrotherapy, or may decide to prescribe steroids or an anti-inflammatory like Rimadyl.

Another obvious sign of aging involves impaired hearing and eyesight. You may notice clouding in your dog’s eyes, a sign of cataracts. At the same time, your pup may not be as responsive to your calls of “Come!” as he used to be, signaling some hearing loss. Both of these conditions aren’t especially life-altering: many blind or deaf dogs adapt quickly and do quite well navigating their universe despite their disability.

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada County with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com. And if you’re looking for a Golden, be sure to check out Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue.