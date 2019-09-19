Joan Merriam: The games we play

OK: to be more accurate, I’m talking about the games we play with our dogs! As you know, there are all kinds of games we can play with our pups: catch the frisbee, get the ball, tug-of-war and dozens more. All of them are great fun for our dogs, but there are some games that can also be great training exercises.

For those of you who automatically thought, “Oh, my dog is untrainable” (there’s no such thing), or “My dog is too old to learn new things” (a dog is never too old to discover something new), or even “I can’t even train him to sit,” I hope I can change your mind.

First off, training doesn’t have to be a chore — it can actually be fun! At the same time, it can teach your dog new skills that will help him to be happier and more confident.

Before you start any type of training, remember to always use positive reinforcement — that is, rewarding your dog when she does what you want, NOT punishing her when she doesn’t. And always use a positive, cheerful tone. Even if you have a basso profundo voice that sounds like it came from the bottom of a cave, by smiling when you speak you can put a lilt in your speech that sounds happy.

So, let’s take a look at two examples of fun and useful games:

Find It!

This game is not only fun for your dog, it also teaches you how to deal with your pooch’s problem behaviors. (Using a clicker really helps in these exercises, but if you don’t have one, just make a clicking sound with your tongue or say a specific word.)

Hold a stash of what are called “high-value” treats like tidbits of cut-up hot dogs behind your back with one hand. Say “Find it!” and toss one treat a few feet away. You dog will automatically run to get it, but give a click just before he eats it. Bring him back to you, and do the exercise again, except this time throw the treat in a different direction. Again, click just before he gobbles the treat.

Do this again and again, alternating directions and tossing them a little further each time until he learns to associate the words “Find It!” with the reward of getting a treat. What good is this? How about when you’re out walking and a big truck or loud motorcycle is coming up on you, and you know your dog usually freaks out when at these things? Just play the “Find It!” game, dropping the treats down beside you. Your dog will naturally shift his attention from the scary thing because he knows now that a treat is coming. What you’ve done is changed his emotional response by changing his behavior.

Targeting

This is an even more useful and easier game that teaches your dog to focus her attention on you rather than something that scares or aggravates her.

Remember that dogs explore the world with their noses, so this exercise utilizes this instinctive behavior to teach a skill. Again, have those high-value treats in one hand or a treat pouch. Hold out your empty hand at the level of your dog’s nose, and give a click and a treat when she sniffs it. Remove your hand, then do the whole process again several times. If she stops sniffing, rub some of the treat on your hand and try again.

Eventually, she’ll realize she can provoke a click and a treat by just giving your empty hand a nose-bump. When that happens, say “Touch!” as you offer your hand, then give her plenty of praise and a treat. What you want is for her to be enthusiastic when you say “Touch!” and have her bonk her nose into your hand. Try putting your hand in different places — high, low, to the left, to the right — to keep her interested.

Once she seems to really get it, say “Touch!” two or three in a row, giving the click and treat only after the last touch. Vary it, so she never knows for sure when the click and treat will come…but she knows it will!

The next time your dog shows signs of anxiousness or fear or aggression, hold out your hand and say “Touch!” Again, because she can’t focus on to things at once, she’ll automatically take her attention off the thing that’s bothering her and put it on you instead.

These games work only if you repeat them over an extended period. Also, out in the world keep your dog far away enough from the scary or bothersome thing (or person) so his brain can switch from “frightened” or “mad” to “happy” and “play.” In time, his behavior will change because he’ll have learned to associate that bad thing with something good.

For more information on these kinds of training games, go to Pat Miller’s Peaceable Paws website. A professional dog trainer for 40 years, Pat includes a number of excellent resources on her site.

Now, get out and play!

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada County with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com. And if you’re looking for a Golden, be sure to check out Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue .