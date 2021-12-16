Joan Merriam: Make your holidays dog-happy

Well, looks like we’ve landed once again in the Holiday Season, whether or not we’re ready for it!

Sometimes we humans get so caught up in the commercialized chaos of the holidays that we not only forget to stop and appreciate this special time of year, we sometimes overlook our furry companions when it comes to the celebrations. So, in the Spirit of the Season, here are some tips for making the holidays fun and fulfilling for both you and the dogs in your life.

First off — and I know this is easy to say, and not so easy to do — RELAX and take a break from the pandemonium. It’s important to realize that our pets can sense our stress, and they respond by becoming stressed themselves. One solution for both of you is exercise: unless the weather is totally obnoxious, get outside and take your buddy for a walk. You’re not going to melt in the rain like the Wicked Witch of the West … so put on your raincoat (and maybe grab one for your dog to keep him drier!) and a pair of walking shoes or boots, and enjoy the fresh air and beauty of our special area.

Next, even with the pandemic, I know many of you will be having overnight guests or a neighborhood get-together. Plan ahead by making sure your dog has a safe room where she can chill out and take a break if things get too boisterous, especially if she’s shy or a senior citizen. Just like people, not all dogs are extroverted party animals, and they can easily become anxious when exposed to too many people. Create positive associations for the room beforehand so your dog doesn’t feel as if she’s being punished: use a light, happy voice when you’re taking her there, and equip the room with a cushy dog bed, favorite toys, water bowl and some treats.

Of course, this doesn’t apply if your pup is an incurable social butterfly … but either way, this means that you need to (1) know your dog, and (2) pay attention to any signs of stress.

Parties and gatherings usually involve food, so remember that some human foods can be very toxic to dogs, including chocolate, grapes, raisins and alcohol. And resist the temptation to indulge your dog with table scraps, especially rich, fatty foods like poultry skin: you could find yourself in the emergency vet clinic for a serious case of canine gastroenteritis instead of enjoying your holiday party.

Another exciting activity for most dogs is going for a car ride … so why not make it fun for both of you and take a drive to see the holiday lights? In our area there are some wonderful neighborhood light displays, and even though Fido or Fluffy won’t see what all the fuss is about, they’ll certainly enjoy the drive.

If you can get away, consider taking a short dog-friendly vacation. Even if you stay in northern California, you can find some delightful spots where you and your dog can be together, experience something new, and escape the holiday madness.

If your pup is comfortable with strangers, how about getting a picture with Santa? Check with your local pet store or larger chains like PetSmart or Petco for their Santa-schedules. If Santa isn’t your thing, why not capture some photos of both of you under the Christmas tree or next to the menorah, or take some videos of you and your dog in holiday settings around town? This gives you both another opportunity to get out of the house, explore new places, and collect some holiday memories.

Again, everybody loves treats, and your dog is no different. Get some special dog-related holiday cookie-cutters; then Google “homemade dog treats” and put your baker’s cap on!

Last but not least, make it a point to spend some one-on-one time with your canine companion every day, no matter how busy you are. Set aside ten or fifteen minutes to turn off the TV and computer, put down your cell phone, dump your “to-do”s, and simply be with your dog: sit or snuggle together, pet and talk to her, maybe brush her softly, and enjoy just being together.

Allowing our minds and bodies to relax by spending quiet time with our dogs has been proven to not only reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol, but also accelerate the release of oxytocin, a bonding hormone which lowers blood pressure, fights depression, and improves immunity.

So as you’re enjoying the holidays, don’t forget your furry best friends. Include them in the fun and frivolities … give them a special treat from their own holiday table … get outside together and relish the crisp autumn air and the festive decorations … and for a few minutes a day, take time to abandon the worries and pressures, and simply enjoy the pleasure of one another’s company. You’ll both be better for it, and you’ll be able to enjoy this Holiday Season with a whole and peaceful heart.

Happy Holidays from Joan, Joey and Indy!

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada County with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com . And if you’re looking for a Golden, be sure to check out Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue