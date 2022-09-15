Joan Merriam: Dining out with your dog

Like many who are owned by a dog, I feel pangs of guilt if I have to leave Joey alone when I’m out socializing or playing or working.

If you’re a regular reader of this column, by now most of you know that I’m pretty passionate about taking my dog along when I go places. Like many who are owned by a dog, I feel pangs of guilt if I have to leave Joey alone when I’m out socializing or playing or working. In my heart, I long for a world where well-behaved dogs are welcomed pretty much everywhere we humans congregate.

After all, for thousands of years we’ve traveled with, eaten beside, and shared nearly every facet of our lives with dogs. From all the archeological evidence, homo sapiens have suffered very few ill effects from these cross-species interactions, unless you include finding dog hair in your wooly mammoth stew.

Yeah, I get it: some people are appalled by the notion of dog hair anywhere but on the dog itself. The way I see it, however, is that dog hair is an occupational hazard for anyone who lives with canines. Especially Golden Retrievers, who shed so much that any knitting whiz could be financially set for life just creating sweaters with the stuff.

But back to the issue of dogs and food. Specifically, dogs in places where human food is served.

Even here in California, where people tend to be a whole lot more laid-back about a whole lot of things (marijuana, purple hair and body piercings, or the right to make a total fool of yourself running the Bay to Breakers in a purple thong), the question of whether dogs should be allowed in restaurants can generate arguments as heated as mid-August in Death Valley.

But if you’re one of those people who believe it’s not a question at all, since there’s a federal law prohibiting dogs in restaurants, think again. There isn’t.

The FDA’s Food Code banning all except service animals in retail establishments where food is served is merely a recommendation, not a law. Each state can choose whether to adopt the guidelines, and county and municipal health departments can choose to enforce or ignore those rules.

Most states allow pets on patios and in outdoor dining areas, again with each county setting its own rules. In the final analysis, each restaurant owner can decide whether or not to permit dogs in their own outdoor eating area.

There are legitimate reasons for people to object to animals in dining areas. Perhaps the most oft-mentioned concerns are health-related: poorly-trained pets having “accidents” or slobbering on reluctant patrons, or restaurant employees petting customers’ dogs and failing to wash their hands afterwards. Then there’s the question of pet hair, which as I mentioned before can end up on everyone and in everything, including your once-delectable Coq au Vin. And even those of us who adore animals should keep in mind that some people are severely allergic to them.

So, what’s a dog-lover to do when they want to enjoy an afternoon or evening out at a restaurant with their furry companion?

First, don’t just assume that if a restaurant or coffee shop has a patio, it means they allow dogs. Ask before you barge in with Fido or Fifi.

Second, if your dog is young, rambunctious, untrained, aggressive, or unsocialized, don’t take it to any public place. Period. Get thee to an obedience class.

If you’re in an outdoor restaurant and your dog does something inappropriate, apologize to the staff and other patrons . . . and then leave. Don’t be like the parents of the unruly child who just smile and presume that no one minds having soggy Cheerios thrown at them from the adjoining booth.

Keep in mind that just because you’re in a pet-friendly restaurant doesn’t mean that everyone else there loves dogs as much as you do. Wait to be invited to visit other patrons. Don’t inflict your dog on other people.

Finally and most importantly, make sure your dog has done its business before you get to the restaurant, and then pick up after it. That’s one of the most important things responsible pet owners can do to ensure that dog-friendly dining spots stay that way.

For some suggestions on dining establishments that permit dogs, check out DogFriendly.com, BringFido.com, PetFriendlyTravel.com, Dogtrekker.com, Petswelcome.com, or just do a Web search for “dogs-allowed restaurants” and the name of the city. (By the way, all those sites I mentioned are great resources for finding general pet-friendly places and activities.)

And don’t hesitate to ask your favorite local restaurant if they would consider allowing dogs on their deck or patio. The worst thing that could happen is that they’ll say no, and there’s a chance they’ll say yes. In that case, remember that you and your pooch are ambassadors for other dogs and their people: a good experience could very well lead the restaurant owner to adopt a permanent dog-friendly policy.

Bon appétit!

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada City with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey, in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com . And if you’re looking for a Golden, be sure to check out Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue