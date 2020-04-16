Homer Federmeyer, the most-spoiled pet in western Nevada County

Homer garnered the most votes among all entrants in The Union’s online contest (TheUnion.com/petscontest). The pooch will befeatured in an upcoming story, following his photo shoot, in The Union.

The voters have spoken and Homer Federmeyer is the most-spoiled pet in western Nevada County.

Homer garnered the most votes among all entrants in The Union’s online contest (TheUnion.com/petscontest). He and his family have been notified of his new title. The pooch will also featured in an upcoming story, following his photo shoot, in The Union.

Homer made his case with the following submission, from which voters gave him the thumbs up as being most spoiled.

“My typical day includes morning cuddles and kisses with my grandma,” Homer wrote? “I then accompany my grandpa to work; I watch him work while waiting in his heated truck. It’s too cold out there for dogs! He buys me my own Happy Meals. Shh, don’t tell my grandma who makes sure I eat only the best dog food. When she gets home, I lay on my favorite spot, her lap, although I weigh 65 pounds and have numerous plush beds. I tear apart my toys without worry; I have many replacements. Lastly, I end my evening of play with a doggie ice cream treat. Yum!

“I adore the holidays, especially Christmas. Can you believe that my grandma knitted my Christmas stocking before knitting her human children theirs? She does call me her ‘boy’ after all! Last Christmas, she got a canvas painting of me that is proudly displayed on the wall.

“I’m carefully placed in the car to go everywhere with my grandparents. In fact, if dogs aren’t allowed, we simply don’t go. They won’t even take vacations without me! I’ve got these humans wrapped around my paw. My name is Homer Federmeyer and I love my life of luxury! WOOF!”