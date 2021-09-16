Gracie’s story: A miracle of rescue and healing

For the past five years I have volunteered to photograph local rescue animals to provide photos which are used to search for adoptive families. Every animal and their story is both heartbreaking and elating as local volunteers and donors contribute thousands of hours and funding to care for these disenfranchised animals and place them in new homes. This story is about Gracie, who had no hope for a new home; she was found on the streets of Modesto and placed in the Stanislaus Shelter with paralyzed hind quarters in addition to being malnourished. She was destined to be put down at the shelter.

One of our local Rescue Groups, Scooter’s Pals, became aware of Gracie’s prognosis and formally rescued her from the shelter. Scooter’s arranged for her to be fitted with her “wheels” which enabled her to walk unassisted and placed her with a Foster Mom in Grass Valley, Carol Rosevear. Gracie received treatment from a local Veterinarian to include several months of antibiotics for her bone infection and Sturvite stones in her bladder. She was also given high-nutrient food. In consultation with a homeopathic practitioner, Ms. Rosevear added laser therapy, water therapy, acupuncture, and massage with her own developed mud treatments to Gracie’s treatment plan. Then, approximately three months after Gracie was placed with Ms. Rosevear, she took her first steps unassisted by her “wheels.” Gracie has continued to walk on her own and is now awaiting her forever home as she is adoptable!

Sandra Boyd is a photographer in Nevada County