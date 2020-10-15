Enter to win a Kubota utility vehicle, support AnimalSave

AnimalSave will hold a raffle for a four-wheel drive Kubota utility vehicle on Oct. 31. Proceeds from the event will help AnimalSave help the animals by providing funding for important programs that reduce the number of homeless animals in our community. AnimalSave rescues, shelters and finds homes for hundreds of cats and dogs each year. AnimalSave’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic has altered over 21,000 dogs, cats, rabbits and two rats since 2008.

Local Kubota dealer, Gold Country Tractors, Inc., and Kubota Tractor Corporation is sponsoring the grand prize — a four-wheel drive, Kubota utility vehicle valued at $14,420.00 (model RTVX900W). Second place prize is a Stihl chainsaw valued at $350. Third place prize is a DeWalt battery powered blower valued at $200 donated by Hills Flat Lumber Company.

The ticket price is $50 each and no more than 2,000 tickets will be sold. Winning tickets will be drawn at AnimalSave on Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon. As revenue is down this year due to COVID-19 and changes in the economy, AnimalSave is counting on proceeds from this raffle to help make up for some of the loss. You can see the vehicle now at the AnimalSave Thrift and Treasures benefit store, 520 East Main Street.

Tickets can be purchased through Oct. 26 at the following locations:

AnimalSave, 520 East Main Street, Suite E, Grass Valley

The Gold Country Kubota dealer at 10230 Ophir Rd. Newcastle

The Gold Country Kubota dealer at 418 East Main Street, Grass Valley

Terms and conditions for this raffle can be found at http://www.animalsave.org/raffle. A raffle ticket order form may be downloaded from http://www.animalsave.org/raffle, and mailed with a check or credit card information to AnimalSave, P.O. Box 817, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Order forms must be post marked no later than Oct. 21, and received at AnimalSave no later than Oct. 26 to be included in the raffle. Credit card telephone orders may be made at 530-271-7071 extension 201, through Oct. 26.

Please contact Carolyn Niehaus at 530-271-7071 ext. 201 or email carolyn@animalsave.org for more information.