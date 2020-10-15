Enter to win a Kubota utility vehicle, support AnimalSave
KNOW & GO
WHAT: AnimalSave’s Kubota Four-Wheel Drive Utility Vehicle Raffle
WHEN: Tickets available through Oct. 26
DRAW: Oct. 31 at noon
WHERE: AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main Street, Grass Valley
MORE INFO: http://www.animalsave.org/raffle
AnimalSave will hold a raffle for a four-wheel drive Kubota utility vehicle on Oct. 31. Proceeds from the event will help AnimalSave help the animals by providing funding for important programs that reduce the number of homeless animals in our community. AnimalSave rescues, shelters and finds homes for hundreds of cats and dogs each year. AnimalSave’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic has altered over 21,000 dogs, cats, rabbits and two rats since 2008.
Local Kubota dealer, Gold Country Tractors, Inc., and Kubota Tractor Corporation is sponsoring the grand prize — a four-wheel drive, Kubota utility vehicle valued at $14,420.00 (model RTVX900W). Second place prize is a Stihl chainsaw valued at $350. Third place prize is a DeWalt battery powered blower valued at $200 donated by Hills Flat Lumber Company.
The ticket price is $50 each and no more than 2,000 tickets will be sold. Winning tickets will be drawn at AnimalSave on Saturday, Oct. 31, at noon. As revenue is down this year due to COVID-19 and changes in the economy, AnimalSave is counting on proceeds from this raffle to help make up for some of the loss. You can see the vehicle now at the AnimalSave Thrift and Treasures benefit store, 520 East Main Street.
Tickets can be purchased through Oct. 26 at the following locations:
AnimalSave, 520 East Main Street, Suite E, Grass Valley
The Gold Country Kubota dealer at 10230 Ophir Rd. Newcastle
The Gold Country Kubota dealer at 418 East Main Street, Grass Valley
Terms and conditions for this raffle can be found at http://www.animalsave.org/raffle. A raffle ticket order form may be downloaded from http://www.animalsave.org/raffle, and mailed with a check or credit card information to AnimalSave, P.O. Box 817, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Order forms must be post marked no later than Oct. 21, and received at AnimalSave no later than Oct. 26 to be included in the raffle. Credit card telephone orders may be made at 530-271-7071 extension 201, through Oct. 26.
Please contact Carolyn Niehaus at 530-271-7071 ext. 201 or email carolyn@animalsave.org for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User