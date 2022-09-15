Cheryl Wicks: The right pet for you!





It seems in the world of animals there are “cat people” and “dog“ people.

There are some who enjoy both and have both in their homes. In the U.S., 70% of all homes have a pet. There are 90 million households with pets, 60 million households with dogs and 47 million households with cats. Since 60 million and 47 million add up to more than 90 million it is obvious that many of those homes have both. California has the most homeless pets.

California has the most dog lovers. More men own dogs than women and more women own cats then men, although the differences aren’t large in either category. Of course there are other kinds of pets too (i.e. rabbits, rats, iguanas, guinea pigs, etc.).

Since we all seem to be mad for pets it behooves us to know a little about them. Sammie’s Friends is in the rescue business so we see mostly mixed breeds. Often young parents take a parenting class because they want to be the very best parents to their children. I strongly recommend the same for those who want to be good pet parents.

Animals have different temperaments, just like humans do. They also have a genetic component to their make up. For instance; border collies have the instinct to herd. If you said to yourself, “I need a dog to herd my sheep, but I like labs better than border collies, so I’ll just get a lab and train it.” Do you think that will work? No way.

When you want a dog it is good to read a little about the dogs that you think you might be interested in. Even though a rescue dog may be a mix it may appear to have a dominant breed. But further do not assume that every Border Collie is a carbon copy of every other Border Collie. They have traits in common, but are also unique individuals, just like us humans.

I’ve heard people say “Get a lab, they always get along with other animals and people.“ Although that is mostly true, I have seen Labs turned in for killing a cat or learned that they don’t actually get along with other dogs.

By now this is beginning to sound complicated, but it really isn’t so hard. If you go to a shelter to adopt an animal spend some time with them and just observe how they behave. Consider your lifestyle and temperament.

For instance, I had Sammie, the Shar-pei and my best friend had a Lab at the time. One day my friend said to me “I’d be broken hearted if Sammie was my dog.” “Why I asked?” She said, “He’s not adoring enough.” Well, that was true. Shar-pei’s are independent, strong willed and aren’t especially concerned with whether you are pleased by them or not. I thought about it and said, “I guess I would be driven mad with Lucy, the Lab, always wanting approval and somewhat clingy.” Then my friend said, “They’re like us — Sweet Lucy and Sassy Sammie.” I agreed and said, “We both think we have the perfect dog and yet if I had gotten Lucy and she had gotten Sammie neither one of us would have been as happy.“

Allow the person at the shelter to help you make a match that is right for you. What I have said about dogs is equally true for cats. Some want lots of affection and give you lots of purrs, some want lots of activity and some are somewhat aloof. If you and your pet are a good match your life will improve immeasurably.

I want to dispel the myth that animals are in the shelter because they did something wrong or they are basically bad. This simply is not true. They often were the product of being born into a world where there was no one to take care of them and the mother dog or cat should have been spayed, but became pregnant instead.

Most of the animals we see are strays, which means they have been dumped out or left behind by someone who couldn’t care for them.

Come on out to Sammie’s Friends and adopt a great pet. Although we are mostly a cat and dog rescue we do have and have had horses, mules, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, doves, macaws, parrots, emus, ostriches, parakeets, snakes, iguanas, tortoises, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, pet rats, fish and even an alligator. We’ll be happy to help you select the right pet for you and your family.

Cheryl Wicks is the co-founder and president of Sammie’s Friends.