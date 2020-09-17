Cheryl Wicks: Princess — a horse ‘tale’

During this time of pandemics, fires, protests, elections, home schooling, economic problems and so much more, almost everyone is impacted in some way. Right now is a great time for a real “upper” of a story that will touch your heart and provide a moment of uplift.

Most of you know Sammie’s Friends from our shelter activities, and you know us mostly for rescuing cats and dogs. We have rescued many other animals as well. I want to share with you a heart warming story of a horse named Princess.

In January 2016, Princess was seized by Animal Control and brought to Sammie’s Friends for care and recovery. Princess was emaciated and in serious danger of dying. She needed immediate help.

A giant thanks to Animal Control for finding her, seizing her and bringing her to Sammie’s Friends. At that point a veterinarian was called to see what needed to be done to help her. Sammie’s Friends was able to place her with one of our very best, deeply caring and competent foster parents, where Princess lives to this day. With nearly $4,000 of veterinary care and lots of love and care from the foster parent, it is nearly impossible to recognize Princess as the same horse.

All of us working together makes such a difference for our animal friends.

Princess is now 38 years old and no one can believe she is that old; she looks so beautiful.

Stefanie from Animal Control went to visit her the other day and was surprised that Princess could be so happy and healthy given where she had started from. One of Sammie’s Friends values is “we do what’s best for the animals” and another is we work as a “team.” This is where you all come in. We could never do what we do without this unbelievably kind and generous community. Animal Control seized the animal, the foster parent provides the care and time it takes to recover a horse in this poor condition. Our vets in this county are amazing in what they can provide. Sammie’s Friends pays the bills and the outcome is “a happy healthy horse.”

So, how does Sammie’s Friends pay the bills? Since 2004 Sammie’s Friends has paid for the veterinary care of the shelter animals.

We contribute $230,000 annually for veterinary care for the approximately 1,800 animals that come to the shelter every year.

But, we all know that money doesn’t grow on a tree in the back yard. That money comes from all of you who donate so generously, from the grants we write, events we have and our Thrift Store sales. All of us working together makes such a difference for our animal friends.

We love them so much and know you do too. The animals of Nevada County are indeed fortunate to have all of you on their team.

A giant THANK YOU to every single person who helped Princess along the way.

Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends.