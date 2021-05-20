Cheryl Wicks: Microchips and your pet

Now is a great time to get your pet microchipped, if you haven’ t already.

The last few years there have been numerous fires and chaos often ensues as people and their pets try to leave the blazing infernos as quickly as possible.

If you do get separated from your pet they can be scanned and returned to you quickly. All veterinary clinics and shelters have scanners.

Senate Bill SB 273, which goes into effect on January 1, 2022, requires that all animals being adopted or redeemed from a shelter (privately or publicly operated) must be microchipped before they are released. The only exceptions will be animals that should not be microchipped for a medical reason or if the owner can show it will cause an undue financial hardship. If there is a medical reason, it must be stated in writing by a licensed veterinarian.

Animals coming into a shelter must be held for six days to give an owner an opportunity to reclaim their animal before it is put up for adoption. When an animal is brought to the shelter, whether it is by a member of the public or Animal Control, the first thing that happens is the animal is scanned and a call made to try to locate the owner. Many animals are returned very quickly when we find a microchip. The owner does not have to be worried sick that something awful happened to their pet.

Sammie’s Friends once took in a dog with a microchip; that dog had been reported missing nine months earlier in New Mexico. Imagine the shock when we called the owners, with no idea how their dog got to California. Thanks to a microchip that doggie was home in two days.

In another incident, two labs showed up at the shelter with microchips to a home in Louisiana. We left a message on their phone and within the hour the owners called from Penn Valley and said they were traveling from Louisiana to Washington and had stopped in Penn Valley and the dogs got away. In less than two hours they had their dogs back and their trip wasn’t ruined. Can you just imagine how relieved and happy those travelers were?

To get a microchip in your cat or dog the cost is anywhere from $30 to $65. There are so many reasons to get your pets microchipped and really no reason not to. Get ahead of the curve and get your pet microchipped now.

By the way, it doesn’t hurt.

Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends.