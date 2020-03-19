Cheryl Wicks: Covid-19 and your pet

It is a trying time for all of us. At this point all modes of the media are filled with coronavirus reports.

It is important to continuously stay updated and to take every precaution to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. It is also important not to tip over into hysteria. Hysteria causes stress which can be a contributor to a compromised immune system.

You cannot get Covid-19 from your pet and you cannot give your pet the coronavirus. However, there are precautions to take. If someone in your household is sick, it is a good idea to have someone who is not sick feed and tend to your pets needs. Why would this be important? Just as we are being asked to not hug or shake hands with or get too close to another the same would be true of your pet. While the pet does not have the virus, if someone that is ill, sneezes on the pet or has dirty hands and pets the pet this could be a transmission point.

Our hands are our worst enemies during this time. We touch everything with them and most of us unwittingly touch our faces, put fingers in the mouth, rub the eyes. I know it’s gross, but even pick our nose. The mouth, nose and eyes are great entry points for the virus. Wash your hands often and keep them off your face.

Be well, be safe, love your family (two and four legged, finned and feathered) and stay calm.

Is now a good time to adopt a pet?

It could be the best or the worst time to adopt a new pet. Let me explain. If you have a healthy household, taking in a pet while children are home from school and you are either not able to go to work or are working limited hours, would be the perfect time to acclimate a new pet to your home. On the other hand, if you are short on income already because of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down so many places and everyone self isolating, then it is probably not a good time to adopt. When you adopt there are adoption fees and licensing fees and, of course, all animals need to be fed and some may need veterinary care.

If you have the resources and the time, there couldn’t be a better time to adopt an animal. If there is illness in your home and resources are short, now wouldn’t be a good time. Both Sammie’s Friends at Nevada County Animal Shelter and the Grass Valley Animal Shelter will be continuing to adopt animals by appointment. This is being done to minimize the number of people in a relatively small area at the same time.

Sammie’s Friends Dog Facility can be reached at 530-471-5041 and the cat facility can be reached at 530-274-1955.

The Grass Valley Shelter can be reached at 530-477-4630.

If we all pull together and look out for each other we will get through this extremely difficult situation. Sending love and prayers to you all.

Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie’s Friends