A furry, furry night: AnimalSave’s annual fundraiser Saturday evening in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $55 — includes no host wine/beer bar, hors d’oeuvres, full dinner by Bella Catered Events, and dessert. Tickets are available at the Book Nook, at the AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main Street, Suite G, Grass Valley, through the website at www.animalsave.org or by contacting carolyn@animalsave.org.

AnimalSave’s annual “A Furry, Furry Night” fund raising event will be held at the Foothills Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 26. “A Furry, Furry Night” is dedicated to the dogs and cats we rescue and place in loving, forever homes.

Last year’s event was a howling success. Based on last year’s attendance and how much folks enjoyed it, we expect the event to be sold out, so get your tickets early.

Organized by the Friends of AnimalSave Committee, “A Furry, Furry Night” will include a live and silent auction, a no-host bar and hors d’oeuvres, a delicious dinner by Bella Catered Events and dessert.

We are pleased to have Gary Lorentzen as our Benefit Auctioneer and Master of Ceremonies again this year. Gary has been a professional auctioneer for over 30 years. He has earned the Benefit Auctioneer Specialist designation (BAS).

There will be a special treat as it is near Halloween. Holly Traffas, of Wayfinder Tarot, will provide readings for those interested in peering into the future. Proceeds from free-will donations will be given to AnimalSave.

Auction items include art by local artists, jewelry, tree trimming by Tim the Tree Man, gift certificates to local restaurants, theaters and stores; garden art, wine and food baskets from local wineries and grocers, auto detailing by A Finer Detail, fly casting lessons, Lake Tahoe and El Dorado Hotel packages, golf packages from Alta Sierra Country Club and the Nevada County Country Club, soil or gravel from The Soil Broker and many more items.

Top level sponsors include: AnimalSave’s Board of Directors, Diana Bailey, The Union, Brunswick Veterinary Clinic, Carolyn Niehaus, Judy & Jerry Wilson, KNCO, KVMR, Leo & Gayle Granucci, Peters Drilling & Pump Service, SPD Markets, Tom & Jan Swisher, and Tri Counties Bank.

Proceeds from “A Furry, Furry Night” will help fund AnimalSave’s animal rescue and welfare programs. AnimalSave’s primary programs include the Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic that has altered over 20,000 dogs and cats in the past eleven years and its Foster/Adoption Program that rescues and finds homes for more than 250 dogs and cats each year.