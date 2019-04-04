Peace troubadour celebrates 25 years

Internationally renowned author and musician James Twylan visits the Gold Country this weekend to perform his one man show based on St. Francis of Assisi.

Submitted Photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: James Twyman’s One Man Musical WHERE: Unity Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley WHEN: Sunday, April 7, 2:00 p.m. TICKETS: $30.00 (Includes book, 5 CD downloads & 1 on line course) UnityGold.us or 530-274-2463

Imagine how it would feel to bring someone you admire back through time, then listen as they share what they know. In this inspiring one-man musical, James Twyman brings St. Francis of Assisi to life. Twyman will bring his unique production to Unity Spiritual Center on Sunday. Discover firsthand what it means to be an instrument of peace. March 2019 marked the 25th anniversary of celebrated author and musician James Twyman, putting the twelve peace prayers of the major religions of the world to music which launched his ministry as The Peace Troubadour.

Twyman has been invited by world leaders and peace organizations, including the United Nations, to perform in countries like Iraq, Croatia, Bosnia and South Africa to perform his famous peace prayers. During many of these trips, he drew millions of people together to pray for peace during worldwide peace meditations.

Twyman is the author of 16 books, including the New York Times bestseller, “The Moses Code.” He has produced and/or directed seven feature films, including award winners Indigo and Redwood Highway, and has produced 12 CDs, including the “I AM Wishes Fulfilled Meditation” (with Dr. Wayne Dyer), which was a #1 Billboard bestseller