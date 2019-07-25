Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County to host showing of digital privacy documentary

The Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County has long been concerned with the ever encroaching advance of technology on our civil liberties and Constitutional rights of privacy. Regarding the latter, it can no longer be said we have much if any privacy protections due in large part to the digital age and the internet.

On July 26, the Peace & Justice Center will show “The Creepy Line,” a documentary film that presents information about how the tech companies, Google and Facebook, are collecting and harvesting your data. We ourselves have become the commodity. For years these tech companies have used your personal data, gleaned from your Google searches, to sell advertisements that are tailored to your preferences. The pervasive questions posed in the film are: “What else are they doing with your data?” and “Is our democracy at risk of being undermined by manipulations on the Internet?”

The film shows how political polls have been used, and then manipulated by the tech giants themselves to change public opinion of political candidates, and sway public discourse on issues of national and international importance. Among the interviews are those of Dr. Robert Epstein, who illustrates how our very opinions are impacted by receipt in our inbox of negative information about a particular candidate or issue — and we are completely unaware of these manipulations. We see how political campaigns are smeared and even thwarted when a tech giant sells “fake news” of a political adversary. But “The Creepy Line” delves even deeper to illustrate how our very core beliefs can be shaken through the use of deliberate and focused campaigning taken by the tech giants themselves. The film contrasts the notion of fake news which is visible, with the invisible ranking or masking of information by Google and Facebook.

The reality of the internet is if you want to use it to do business, shopping, banking, social media, or anything that requires a login or form that asks for data, you are going to be tracked, and if a tech giant has an agenda (or if an outside entity has an agenda and pays for exposure, i.e., “advertising,”) they may be able to manipulate your views through subliminal messaging.

The film was directed by M.A. Taylor and features Epstein, a former editor-in-chief of Psychology Today magazine. A must see if you use the internet (everyone does). “The Creepy Line” shows Friday at the Madelyn Helling Library. Come for the film, and stay for a discussion following the film. There is a $10 suggested donation and free ice tea and organic popcorn. For more information see ncpeace.org, visit the Peace & Justice Center’s Facebook page, or write to ncpeaceandjustice@gmail.com. Beware, you are being watched!