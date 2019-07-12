‘Pavarotti’ now showing at The Onyx

Created from a combination of Luciano Pavarotti’s genre-redefining performances and granted access to never-before-seen footage, “Pavarotti” will give audiences around the world a stunningly intimate portrait of the most beloved opera singer of all time.

If Luciano Pavarotti ever had a bad day, you wouldn’t know it from “Pavarotti,” an upbeat documentary that recounts the opera singer’s life, or at least its better moments. Directed by Ron Howard, “Pavarotti” grounds itself in the artist’s childhood in Italy and winds its way through his career to his death in 2007. High points are the film’s forte, and they’re backed by extensive and well-assembled footage: the Three Tenors concerts, the celebrity friendships, the sold-out performances. Pavarotti’s attempts to broaden opera’s audience are rightly praised, and the featured audio recordings are superb.

“Pavarotti” is at the Onyx Theatre, 107 Argall Way, Nevada City. All Showtimes for Ages 21 and Over. For info, go to http://theonyxtheatre.com/.