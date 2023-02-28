The COVID-19 pandemic led to one of the most profound social upheavals in American society. The pandemic has created huge challenges for society, beginning with lockdowns, people losing their jobs as a result, children out of school, seeing loved ones get sick or die from the virus, and fear of the virus itself, just to mention a few.
In a YouTube podcast, Dr. Gabor Mate describes stress as “emotional factors that affect your physiology”, which include uncertainty, loss of control, lack of information, insecurity and conflict. All these were present in spades during the pandemic and are not over yet. The pandemic triggered an ongoing stress response from which most of us are suffering.
Needless to say, whether you or a family member contracted COVID-19, the pandemic has added to the stress levels of everyone including our children. We will be seeing the effects of pandemic stress in these younger generations for decades to come. During the lockdowns, and subsequently because of social distancing and masking, we became fearful of each other. Our mental health and the mental health of our children has suffered as a result.
We were already witnessing increased stressors on immune system function as a result of climate change, exposure to chemical substances, poor quality diets, and increased psycho-social stress, but we were ill-prepared for the devastating long-term effects of a virus unleashed on the planet.
What we are now faced with is educating ourselves on the importance of immune system function and how it controls our resilience and health. If you want to avoid the catastrophic effects of the COVID-19 virus and its potential long-term impact on your body and brain, you must take complete responsibility for your health and immune system. Doctors cannot help you if you don’t participate as well.
Stress is a social issue, represented by loss of connection between human beings. Loneliness is a factor in physical illness. “People who are lonely get sicker faster and they die sooner of their diseases.” — Gabor Mate
Due to the pandemic, we will be seeing more illnesses as a result of the prolonged stress, not directly related to the virus. Prolonged stress responses become conditions in and of themselves such as inflammation, hypertension, tachycardia, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and/or risk factors leaning to major chronic diseases, Chronic Heart Disease, Musculoskeletal Pain, (joint pain), and Gastrointestinal Disorders (gut dysbiosis).
Stress directly impacts epigenetics, which is the study of changes in organisms caused by modification of gene expression rather than alteration of the genetic code itself. Every cell in your body swims in a biochemical/hormonal ocean. Stress continually alters that aquatic environment every second of the day. There are thousands of receptors on and in every cell so every emotion, thought or action on your part releases a unique cascade of neuropeptides which bind to the receptors and change the structure and function of every cell in the body.
Epigenetic modifications occur with a range of physical disorders, Chronic Heart Disease, IBS, Cancer, Arthritis, Parkinson’s and Mental Illnesses (depression, autism spectrum, and schizophrenia).
Stress reduces testosterone, increases norepinephrine (fight response), increases epinephrine (flight/anxiety). Stress causes excessive activation of the Pituitary-Adrenal-Cortical axis (cortisone is elevated and sustained). When a person is stressed, there is a concomitant reduction in all types of pleasure, including sexual, as well as impaired social attachments. Stress also damages the mitochondria, the energy producing part of the cell. This leads to the accumulation of toxic byproducts and the resulting reduction of energy, or even cellular death.
Stress causes people to crave and consume “comfort foods”, which in turn contribute to abdominal obesity, blood-sugar imbalances, insulin-resistance syndrome, Type-2 Diabetes, and Alzheimer’s as Type-3 Diabetes.
With all this in mind what lifestyle changes are you willing to make to reduce the impact of stress on your physical and mental health?
First and foremost, begin with a nutrient dense diet. Not only is precision nutrition now possible, there is an urgent need for it. An organic diet is paramount to good health. The body functions on nutrients and only organic foods supply the necessary nutrients for optimum metabolic function. Besides that, they are not loaded with toxins, which actually impair mitochondrial function and contribute to cell dysregulation and death.
Eat greens and colorful vegetables every day. Make sure your diet is high in antioxidants. Eat meals with family and friends.
- Eliminate refined sugars, GMO foods, sodas, fast food, and commercial snacks.
- Increase your intake of filtered water.
- Get good sleep
- Moderate exercise, Walking, Stretching, Yoga, Tai Chi or Qigong
- Sunlight, or Vitamin D3 supplementation
- Breathing practice (Breath), Sleep Apnea
- Social Support: Friends, Family, Fun, Hobbies, Music
- Add nutritional supplements to your diet-(consult your doctor or nutritionist)
Remember only you are responsible for your health. Most of the above suggestions don’t cost money to employ but they will make a huge difference in improving your health and immune system and recovering from Long-COVID Syndrome.
Pauli Halstead is a healthy food chef, coach and author of ‘Primal Cuisine, Cooking for The Paleo Diet.’