The COVID-19 pandemic led to one of the most profound social upheavals in American society. The pandemic has created huge challenges for society, beginning with lockdowns, people losing their jobs as a result, children out of school, seeing loved ones get sick or die from the virus, and fear of the virus itself, just to mention a few.

In a YouTube podcast, Dr. Gabor Mate describes stress as “emotional factors that affect your physiology”, which include uncertainty, loss of control, lack of information, insecurity and conflict. All these were present in spades during the pandemic and are not over yet. The pandemic triggered an ongoing stress response from which most of us are suffering.

