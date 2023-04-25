“Our undereducation, miseducation, and lack of appreciation for our bodies and our health have played a significant role in the decline of our overall health. When you consider our overconsumption of refined sugars, our overreliance on antibiotics and antacids, our reduction in sleep hours, our lack of exercise, our increased stress levels, and the diseases and outcomes that result from these decisions, it’s not difficult to understand why we are experiencing a decline in our physical health and in our economy. As of 2010, the outcome of each of these cofactors is a nation of illness where we spend a higher percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) than any other nation on the planet. Meaning we rank last in the world in terms of healthcare”. – Dr. Henry Ealy

The only way to ensure that you are not ingesting pesticides is to make sure they are not in your diet. Your diet should be at least 70% organic; 90% is optimum.

Pauli Halstead is a healthy food chef, coach and author of ‘Primal Cuisine, Cooking for The Paleo Diet.’