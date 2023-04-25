“Our undereducation, miseducation, and lack of appreciation for our bodies and our health have played a significant role in the decline of our overall health. When you consider our overconsumption of refined sugars, our overreliance on antibiotics and antacids, our reduction in sleep hours, our lack of exercise, our increased stress levels, and the diseases and outcomes that result from these decisions, it’s not difficult to understand why we are experiencing a decline in our physical health and in our economy. As of 2010, the outcome of each of these cofactors is a nation of illness where we spend a higher percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) than any other nation on the planet. Meaning we rank last in the world in terms of healthcare”. – Dr. Henry Ealy
The only way to ensure that you are not ingesting pesticides is to make sure they are not in your diet. Your diet should be at least 70% organic; 90% is optimum.
When you shop you will be looking for…
- Organic-(zero pesticides)
- High nutrient density-grass fed meat, wild caught fish, pastured eggs
- Green foods-containing chlorophyll
- Foods with High-ORAC value
A main principle of Energetic Health is to Eat Something Green Every Day. This does not mean iceberg lettuce on your Big Mac.
Personally, I take Organic Spirulina Chlorella every day, in addition to other greens. Chlorella is known to produce Vitamin A, B Complex, C, D, E, K, as well as several minerals, including Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Potassium, Sodium and Zinc.
When you also consider that Chlorella contains a full spectrum of essential amino acids, more than 18 amino acids, and healthy essential fatty acids, it’s not difficult to understand why it is classified as a superfood.
Unique to Chlorella in the family of superfoods is a nutrient property called Chlorella Growth Factor (CGF). CGF is a nucleopeptide phytonutrient known to help repair the DNA of cells, and the DNA of Mitochondria. So, this little magical food has the ability to do a great deal for your body, and also for your energy production.
Other superfoods are Spirulina, Blue Green Algae, Wheatgrass, and Barley Grass. Other sources of chlorophyl are Spinach, Kale, Collard Greens and others.
Another main principle of Energetic Health is the ability of phytonutrients in foods or herbs is to effectively sponge up free radicals. This is called Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC). When free radicals proliferate in your body, it results in more damage on the cellular levels. So, foods with a high ORAC value will have the greatest ability to “sponge-up” free radicals and, as a result, will have the highest anti-oxidant potential.
“Antioxidants stop damage before it starts. If you want to feel young and look vibrantly youthful, Eating Healthy with ORAC Antioxidants is definitely for you”.-Dr. Ealy
According to the free-radical theory of ageing and disease, a high antioxidant intake from foods, will slow the oxidative processes and free radical damage that contributes to age-related degeneration and disease.
Nutritionist Ronald L. Prior contends, “If we can show some relationship between ORAC intake and health outcome in people, I think we may reach a point where the ORAC value will become a new standard for good antioxidant protection.”
The World’s Highest ORAC foods per 100 gr. of food:
- Cloves, ground spice, 314,446
- Raw Sumac, ground spice, 312,400
- Cinnamon, ground spice, 267,536
- Sorgham, hi-tannin bran, 240,000
- Oregano, dried, 200,129
- Tumeric, ground spice, 159,277
- Acai Berry, freeze dried, 102,700
- Cocoa, dry powder, unsweetened, 80,933
By imagining that antioxidants act like big magnetic sponges inside your body, each sponge increases the antioxidant capacity. Your body can then begin the process of mopping up and healing from inflammation, which is the basis of all disease. You will then be on a simple path of Wellness. It’s easier than you think!
Pauli Halstead is a healthy food chef, coach and author of ‘Primal Cuisine, Cooking for The Paleo Diet.’