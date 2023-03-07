Pauli Halstead

Pauli Halstead

 File photo

One of the most perplexing issues following COVID-19 illness is that even when the virus has cleared the body, the immune system seems to remain overactivated causing a myriad of post-COVID symptoms, especially in the brain. Brain fog affects nearly 40% of all Long-COVID patients with symptoms including disorientation, memory loss, chronic headache, depression and numbness in the extremities.

Recent studies reported neurological and cognitive conditions in patients with COVID-19 months after the viral infection with several symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, loss of energy, headache and brain fog. There is now an effort to raise awareness of these conditions. Scientists and physicians are now developing treatment strategies for COVID-19 related microglia-mediated neurological disorders.

Pauli Halstead is a healthy food chef, coach and author of ‘Primal Cuisine, Cooking for The Paleo Diet.’