One of the most perplexing issues following COVID-19 illness is that even when the virus has cleared the body, the immune system seems to remain overactivated causing a myriad of post-COVID symptoms, especially in the brain. Brain fog affects nearly 40% of all Long-COVID patients with symptoms including disorientation, memory loss, chronic headache, depression and numbness in the extremities.
Recent studies reported neurological and cognitive conditions in patients with COVID-19 months after the viral infection with several symptoms, including loss of taste and smell, loss of energy, headache and brain fog. There is now an effort to raise awareness of these conditions. Scientists and physicians are now developing treatment strategies for COVID-19 related microglia-mediated neurological disorders.
Patients do not need to have had severe COVID in order to experience these enduring conditions.
The Gut/Brain Connection:
In the previous article on Long-COVID Syndrome, we touched briefly on the connection between Long-COVID Syndrome and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CSF) There is also a direct link to this syndrome and intestinal dysbiosis. In ME/CFS syndrome ‘pro-inflammatory’ (Proteobacteria) species tend to be increased in number, and anti-inflammatory (Faecalibacterium and Bifidobacterium) species, and other species that produce the anti-inflammatory compound butyrate (found in foods), are decreased in number.
Whether the dysbiosis is a cause of the disease or a secondary phenomenon to metabolic or immunologic changes, or to reduced activity levels is unclear. Studies have also found evidence of increased gut wall permeability (leaky gut) with bacterial products entering the blood stream. There seems to be a significant correlation between the abundance of the pathogenic bacteria and the severity of pain and fatigue.
It has become increasingly clear there’s a relationship between severe COVID-19 symptoms, Long-COVID Syndrome, and gut dysbiosis. The intestinal tract normally has a defensive barrier which protects us from what we ingest, preventing harmful substances from entering the bloodstream. If this barrier is breached (leaky gut) toxic substances enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation in other parts of the body, including the brain.
Dr. David Perlmutter, author of Grain Brain, makes the association between Long-COVID Syndrome and loss of brain function. He compares people ‘not’ infected with COVID-19 to those who were infected, showing a reduction in grey matter — markers of tissue damage — reduction in brain size — cognitive decline — neuronal degeneration, etc.
“COVID-19 altered the morphological characteristics of microglia cells, thus activating pro-inflammatory cascades,” Perlmutter said. Perlmutter’s conclusion is memory impairment may be a long-term neurological complication.
The microglia and COVID-19’s impact on the brain:
The microglia are the smallest type of glial cell and create a stable environment by cleaning protein aggregates associated with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and ALS. It is now understood that COVID-19 can directly infect human microglia, eliciting proinflammatory responses, followed changes in the cell’s morphology.
Following COVID-19 infection, the microglia appear to become immunoreactive and clean/devour more of the brain synapses than normal. Excessive synapse elimination would be expected to affect a person’s memories and may explain the sluggishness characterized by brain fog.
Specifically, COVID-19 infects human microglial cells leading to inflammatory activation and cell death. Microglia are potential mediators of COVID-induced neurological problems. Consequently, they can be targets of therapeutic strategies against neurological symptoms in patients with Long-COVID Syndrome.
Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist at Harvard, outlines the ongoing health impacts due to the pandemic, which include: Increase in baking (sugar consumption), stress eating, consumption of more processed foods, mealtime confusion, lack of structure, increased drugs and alcohol, less exercise, job loss, uncertainty and fear and increase in domestic abuse.
All this has added to depression, weight gain, insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome, a precursor to many diseases, including Type-2 diabetes.
Once again, if you are experiencing any of the symptoms of Long-COVID Syndrome, you may want to work with a functional medicine doctor and/or nutritionist to design a personalized treatment and diet plan specific to your needs.
Behavioral and lifestyle interventions may include changing to an organic diet, stress reduction, fasting or calorie restriction, exercise, detoxification, microbiome repair, mitochondrial resuscitation, immune rejuvenation and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
Supplements to assist in healing:
- Ubiquinol or Coenzyme Q-10 (antioxidant)
- Creatine (amino acid)
- High Dose Melatonin (anti-inflammatory)
- Quercetin (anti-inflammatory, antihistamine)
- Berberine (anti-inflammatory, antiviral, reverses metabolic syndrome)
- Vitamin D3 (antioxidant, anti-Inflammatory, immunomodulator)
- Vitamin C
- N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)
- Chlorella (DNA repair and repair of Mitochondria DNA)
If you are suffering from Long-COVID Syndrome, which may include any of the brain symptoms outlined above, please seek guidance from your medical practitioner. Early treatment is key to recovery.
