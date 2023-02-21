We are still going through a global trauma to body, mind and spirit called COVID-19.
Nearly three years into the pandemic, millions of people are now suffering from what has been termed “Long-COVID Syndrome.” This syndrome, sometimes lasting weeks or months, manifests itself with a myriad of debilitating symptoms.
Scientists and medical professionals are still exploring why Long-COVID Syndrome develops. Among theories being evaluated are the virus may cause the immune system to become overactive, and/or cause a metabolic dysregulation triggered by the infection. This may also explain why people may experience a lingering sore throat, swollen lymph nodes and body aches. For many it has resulted in a loss of hope, joy, and the feeling of well-being.
According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of Long-COVID are fatigue, shortness of breath, reduced memory, diminished attention, disrupted sleep, persistent cough, chest pain, trouble speaking, muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, hair loss, fever, depression and anxiety.
Many of the pathological observations of Long-COVID Syndrome include changes in immune, cardiovascular, metabolic, gastrointestinal, nervous and autonomic systems. What medical professionals describe are symptoms similar to myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), or chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is possible that large groups of post COVID-19 Syndrome patients may eventually meet the criteria for a ME/CFS diagnosis.
Clinical observations include:
- A mechanistic association among Long-COVID Syndrome, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Epstein-Barr, Desert Storm Syndrome, Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), Metabolic Syndrome and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Syndrome
- These fatigue, pain and cognitive dysfunction syndromes are associated with disturbance among the immune, nervous, and microbiome systems
- These syndromes all relate to acquired alterations in mitochondrial and cellular deterioration
Patients with more severe COVID-19 symptoms also had Type-2 diabetes, were overweight or obese, suffered from coronary artery disease, COPD or other lung disease, kidney disease, heart failure, dementia and stroke. Of note, however, there is no correlation between the severity of the initial infection and Long-COVID. People with mild infections can also suffer from Long-COVID.
Individuals with diabetes are up to four times more likely to develop Long-COVID. Pathogenic gut microbes, fed by by dietary sugar, disrupt immune-mediated protection from metabolic syndrome, another way of saying that sugar increases the risk of metabolic disease.
“All disease begins in the gut!” — Hippocrates
It’s become clear there’s a relationship between severe COVID symptoms, Long COVID-19 and gut dysbiosis. The intestinal tract normally has a defensive barrier from what we ingest, preventing harmful substances from entering the blood stream. If this barrier is breached (leaky gut) toxic substances enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation in other parts of the body, including the brain.
There’s no doubt the pandemic has increased the need for understanding the importance of immune function and how it controls our resiliency and health. Until we have more answers, how can we learn to improve immune system function and its connection to our brain, heart, lungs, digestive, and musculoskeletal systems?
Recovering from Long-COVID Syndrome may include working with a Naturopathic Doctor and/or nutritionist to design a personalized treatment and diet plan specific to your needs. Testing to determine vitamin and mineral deficiencies is key.
Behavioral and lifestyle interventions may include stress reduction, fasting or calorie restriction, exercise, detoxification, microbiome repair, mitochondrial resuscitation, immune rejuvenation, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
Supplements to assist in healing:
- Ubiquinol or Coenzyme Q-10 (antioxidant)
- Creatine (amino acid)
- High Dose Melatonin (anti-inflammatory)
- Quercetin (anti-inflammatory, antihistamine)
- Berberine (anti-inflammatory, antiviral, reverses metabolic syndrome)
- Vitamin D3 (antioxidant, anti-Inflammatory, immunomodulator)
- Vitamin C
- N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)
- Chlorella (DNA repair and repair of Mitochondria DNA)
Understanding how various phytochemicals (plant compounds) and their metabolic byproducts produced by the microbiome, modulate immune-related signal transduction pathways, has opened a new chapter in medical nutrition that moves far beyond that of generalized antioxidant effects. Not only is precision nutrition now possible, there is an urgent need for it. Switching to an organic diet is recommended.
Phytochemicals — Improve innate immune activation — Reduce inflammation — Reduce risk of infections
Probiotics — Reduce inflammation — Augment immune response to infections — Improve adaptive immune response
Omega-3 Fatty acids — Alleviate inflammation — Enhance Natural Killer cell function
Research on omega-3 oil supplements has highlighted the importance that the supplement formulas be derived from a ‘certified’ sustainable source, free of heavy metals and pollutants, and minimally processed for improved safety and effectiveness in providing immune support.
If you are suffering from Long-COVID Syndrome, or an adverse reaction to an mRNA product, hopefully this information will help with your recovery. Please seek the help of your physician and a certified nutritionist.