Well, it’s always time to learn new things. I thought just because I eat mostly organic and take a multitude of supplements, that was enough, but as I am ageing, (going on 77), I am noticing I just don’t have the energy I used to. This has been bothering me, but what can I do about it?
Recently, I’ve been listening to Dr. Henry Ealy’s podcasts on nutrition. Dr. Ealy is the author of “Energetic Health: Insights into Advanced Natural Medicine.” He is also the founder and executive community director for the Energetic Health Institute. He holds a doctorate in naturopathic medicine from Sonoran University of Health Sciences and a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from UCLA.
The main principle of energetic health is: “Let organic food be thy medicine, and thy medicine be organic food. Organic food tastes better because it is better”. — Hippocrates
Can you get all the nutrients you need from the organic foods you eat?
According to Dr. Ealy, the answer is no, but you can get a lot. An organic diet will cover 95% of what you need. The 5% it doesn’t cover are the water-soluble vitamins, the vitamin Bs and C. These vitamins bring everything you are doing diet-wise together.
You might ask, how did humans thrive and evolve for so long without adding nutrients to the diet? Well, it’s because we now live in a world laden with GMO’s, toxic chemicals, pesticides and fertilizers. A lot of this material is volatized in the air we breathe, or becomes part of the animals and fruits and vegetables we eat.
Dr. Ealy’s 16 basic Energetic Health Principles:
- Does your meal provide all the nutrients for Mitochondrial Energy Production? Only if you take a multivitamin.
- Is your meal 70-90% Organically-Sourced Foods?
- Is your meal free of known Delayed Food Allergens?
- Is your meal at least 60% Alkalizing?
- Does your meal have at least 1 Green Food
- Is your meal filled with High-ORACAntioxidants
- Does your meal contain less than 8 grams of refined sugar?
- Does your meal include something Naturally Sweet?
- Are there 8-12 grams of Total Fiber in your meal?
- Does your meal include a Raw Fruit or Vegetable?
- Is your meal prepared using Healthy Preparation Methods?
- Does your meal include Environmentally Safe Meats or Fish?
- Is your meal prepared with Environmentally Safe Cookware?
- Are Family and Friends involved in meal preparation and cleanup?
- Is your beverage warm & 8 ounces or less?
- Can you burn off the Total Calories in the same day?
- A person may not have an immediate reaction to something they eat, but two hours or two days later they may have a reaction, (itchy or red eyes, skin irritation, depression, bad mood, etc.) Dairy is in the top four of the most common Delayed Food Allergies, with the other three being gluten, eggs, and yeast.
- The ORAC unit (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity), ORAC value is a method developed by scientists at the National Institute of Health and Aging (NIH) to measure the antioxidant capacity of different foods.
Once you clean up your diet, and start feeling good, your body is a great tool for discerning things. Be aware the immune system may change every four years so the foods that you are sensitive to, or allergic to, may change over time. We are all still learning to pay attention to the variables in our bodies.
It now takes more energy to detoxify. Therefore, a therapeutic range of vitamins is necessary for the ability of the body to detoxify from the assault of daily stress and toxins in our environment.
A therapeutic range of nutrients is a “Clinical Guideline for the amount of Daily Nutrient Density required to Fire-Up the Mitochondria, amplify Cellular Enzymatic Production and achieve Cellular Healing Resonance.”
For the ability of the body to deal with increased life stress, and toxins in the environment, the following are Dr. Ealy’s recommended dosages (always consult your doctor or health nutritionist and get tested for deficiencies).
- B Vitamins: B1-(20-100mg)-B2-(15-75mg)-B3-(100-200mg)-B5-(100-400mg)
- Magnesium-(700-1100mg)
- Manganese-(2-6mg)
- Iron-(10-35mg)
- Copper-(07-2.5mg)
- Co-Q-10-(100-400mg)
- Quercetin-(2000-4000mg)
- Chlorophyll-(300-4000mg)
You do not have to suffer from low energy as you age. The main thing is to pay attention to your energy level and how you feel after each meal. Making sure you get sufficient nutrients for your life is essential for Optimum Energetic Health. There is no more important thing you can do for your well being than a nutrient dense, organic diet. Start there!
Pauli Halstead is a healthy food chef, coach and author of ‘Primal Cuisine, Cooking for The Paleo Diet.’