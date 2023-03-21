Well, it’s always time to learn new things. I thought just because I eat mostly organic and take a multitude of supplements, that was enough, but as I am ageing, (going on 77), I am noticing I just don’t have the energy I used to. This has been bothering me, but what can I do about it?

Recently, I’ve been listening to Dr. Henry Ealy’s podcasts on nutrition. Dr. Ealy is the author of “Energetic Health: Insights into Advanced Natural Medicine.” He is also the founder and executive community director for the Energetic Health Institute. He holds a doctorate in naturopathic medicine from Sonoran University of Health Sciences and a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from UCLA.

Pauli Halstead is a healthy food chef, coach and author of ‘Primal Cuisine, Cooking for The Paleo Diet.’