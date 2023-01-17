Healthy food

Detoxification depends on including specific nutrients and amino acids in your diet because the process the body uses to deactivate and remove toxins is complex.

 Metro Newspaper Service

I never thought I was allergic to anything, until August 31. Following a dental procedure, while having a temporary bridge made, and less than a week later, my face turned red and began to burn, like a sunburn, followed by ten-weeks of extreme peeling. Since there was a delay in symptoms, I didn’t make the connection between the allergic reaction and the dental products.

Some people have sensitivities or severe reactions to dental products, medications, chemicals, or supplements. Today there’s a prevalence of many untested chemicals in our environment, food supply, and household products, all of which add up to a toxic burden that causes imbalances to our gut microbiome, our first line of defense. The imbalance can segue into inflammation and allergic reactions. My reaction just happened to affect the skin, the body’s largest organ.

Pauli Halstead is a healthy food chef, coach and author of ‘Primal Cuisine, Cooking for The Paleo Diet.’