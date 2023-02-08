Special to The Union
Now’s a wonderful time of year to reach for the chicories. Belgian endive, various radicchio varieties, frisée, escarole and dandelion greens are fresh and in-season, and right now they are plentiful at BriarPatch Food Co-op.
These cool season vegetables are closely related species in the Cichorium family, a group of bitter greens that come in a rainbow of colors.
Chicory greens provide a healthy serving of fiber and vitamins like A, C and K, along with minerals such as calcium, potassium and zinc.
Chicories can have an earthy, bitter taste to them, but gently cooking them (braising or roasting), or chopping and adding to soups and baked pasta dishes can melt away that hard edge.
Serving chicories raw and pairing them with other flavors and textures can also bring out their sweet side or allow the bitterness to lend tantalizing harmony to everything else.
Look for other assertive ingredients when you’re building a winning salad combo. For sweetness, choose fruits like winter citrus, shaved pears or apples, or dried cherries, dates or figs. For richness to coat and temper the bitter leaves, think smoked fish, fried bacon, poached or boiled eggs, sour cream and strong cheeses. The hardy leaves can also stand up to the heat of a warm vinaigrette.
Want a delicious salad that’s a fresh, flavor-filled home run? Look no further than this beauty, chock full of tantalizing tastes and textures sure to make any meal a special event.
Endive Salad with Pears, Walnuts and Gorgonzola
2-3 servings
Ingredients
3 endive heads, sliced lengthwise and then crosswise in ½ inch slices
2-3 Tbsp chopped walnuts
2-3 Tbsp crumbled gorgonzola or other blue cheese
1 Bartlett, D’Anjou or Comice pear
3 Tbsp walnut oil
1 Tbsp sherry or balsamic vinegar
1 shallot, finely chopped
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp honey
1/8 tsp salt, plus more to taste
1/8 tsp black pepper, plus more to taste
Directions
Combine 3 Tbsp vinegar and shallot, finely chopped. Let stand for 15 minutes. Whisk in Dijon mustard, honey, 1/8 tsp each salt and pepper. While whisking mixture, slowly add ¼ cup walnut oil in a steady stream until thickened. Adjust salt/pepper as needed. Makes about ½ cup.
Place chopped endive in a large bowl. Add walnuts, crumbled gorgonzola and chopped pears. Toss to combine.
Drizzle dressing over salad, toss to combine. Season with salt pepper to taste and serve immediately.
Note: You can also leave the Belgian endive as whole leaves, mix the other ingredients in a bowl with enough dressing to moisten, and spoon into leaves as an appetizer.
Paula O’Brien is the editor of The Vine, a BriarPatch Food Co-op publication.
