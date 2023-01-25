Walking into a supermarket recently, the boneless chicken breasts that I wanted to add to a simple stir fry that night had gone from $9-$11 a package to $15-$16. It was time to add tofu back into our diet. Often ridiculed and reviled, tofu has always been an excellent nutritional bang for your buck.

Firm tofu is an excellent source of complete and affordable protein as well as an excellent source of calcium for strong bones. Made of a moderate amount of carbohydrates, it is rich in several minerals including iron, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium and selenium. It contains only monounsaturated and polyunsaturated oils.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author from Grass Valley. She can be reached at bess.pattia@gmail.com