Walking into a supermarket recently, the boneless chicken breasts that I wanted to add to a simple stir fry that night had gone from $9-$11 a package to $15-$16. It was time to add tofu back into our diet. Often ridiculed and reviled, tofu has always been an excellent nutritional bang for your buck.
Firm tofu is an excellent source of complete and affordable protein as well as an excellent source of calcium for strong bones. Made of a moderate amount of carbohydrates, it is rich in several minerals including iron, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium and selenium. It contains only monounsaturated and polyunsaturated oils.
Tofu has been a primary food source across Asia for thousands of years. In 965 A.D. the first mention in recorded history of tofu occurred. The vice mayor in a small village in China was unable to afford mutton so he began purchasing what was then known as doufu (tofu). From then on it was called the “vice mayor’s mutton.” In 1163 A.D. a Shinto priest from the shrine of Nara in Japan wrote about tofu in his diary. Soy foods, especially tofu, miso, and tempeh, became more widely available in America in 1972 when William Shurtleff and Akiko Aoyagi published The Book of Tofu.
Since World War II the use of soy protein products and oils have burgeoned beyond imagination. Soy flour, grits, soy oil are almost ubiquitous in our processed foods, meat extenders, and animal feed which is not necessarily all bad. They also became one of the more important sources of nutrition in helping solve the world food crisis.
Because soy beans are one of the largest crops grown in the U.S. and processed by multi-national corporations, I always buy an organic variety. Tofu is made from soy beans in a time honored process similar to making cheeses. Highly processed food supplements made of soy are not the same as tofu that we might stir fry and add to our foods.
It’s important to remember, as I have forgotten many times, some hints about cooking with tofu. One, it contains water which needs to be drained or squeezed from it in order not to dilute the sauce/flavors you plan to add. Two, boringly bland tofu is wonderfully absorbent of any flavor you might use with it. In green curry and vegetables or crumbled in a tomato sauce with basil and other Italian seasonings, its chameleon like character merges with the more flavorful ingredients. Three, if frozen for a few hours, it crumbles with a texture more like hamburger for use in stuffing recipes.
The soyinfocenter.com continues its excellent work in Lafayette, California under the direction of William Shurtleff. Its research, information, and data base is the most trusted in the world. Quality research on the health benefits of soy from verifiable sources is extensive. In recent years, oversimplified conclusions of research regarding the use of soy supplements and products has put a damper on its use.
Try this fast and fairly simple recipe. I confess I revised it from a New York Times supplement about easy to prepare, healthful foods. Green curry paste is widely available but I also used a (larger amount of) Yellow Curry Sauce which also works well. I find Coconut Milk a little overly rich for my taste so I don’t use it all.
14-16 oz. block of extra-firm tofu, well squeezed
1 (14 oz) can full fat, unsweetened coconut milk (didn’t use all this)
3 to 4 Tablespoons Thai green curry paste (I used about ½ cup yellow curry sauce)
2 cups chopped vegetables (any of these: snap peas, asparagus, broccoli,
peppers, onion, zucchini, carrot, mushrooms)
2 tablespoons lime juice (one lime)
Serve over cooked rice or other grain
Squeeze tofu to remove as much water as possible. Cut the tofu in half lengthwise, then slice into even squares. Set aside on a paper towel to continue draining.
Transfer coconut milk to a medium bowl, add the green curry paste and stir with a fork. Season with salt if desired. Add small amount of oil if desired. Arrange the tofu in an even layer in a large nonstick skillet Pour ¼ cup of coconut-curry mixture over the tofu and toss to coat. Sauté for 3-5 minutes or until tofu is speckled golden. Transfer to a plate.
If the skillet is dry, add more oil, over medium high; add the vegetables. . Season with salt and cook until crisp-tender. Pour in remaining coconut curry mixture and simmer with a lid stirring occasionally
Turn down the heat. Stir in the lime juice, then the tofu and gently warm/stir to coat. Season with salt if necessary. Serve over rice or other grain.
Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author from Grass Valley. She can be reached at bess.pattia@gmail.com