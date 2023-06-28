Summer is my favorite time to cook. Having a garden full of fresh vegetables or coming home from the local Farmers’ Market gives me a sense of opulence and abundance in life that no amount of wealth could duplicate.
As an addicted gardener, I have often dragged myself up to the kitchen, having stayed a little too long, and wished I had some new way of preparing the bowlful of freshly harvested produce. Grilling has become a simple and efficient cooking method that brings out the sweetness of vegetables and lets the food stand on its own merit.
People in general tend to eat less in the hot summer weather so it is a perfect time to put vegetables at the center of the dinner plate. Meats make a delicious choice for grilling, but as it turns out the real stars are vegetables. If you begin by including a few more meatless dishes on the grill every week, I know you will fall in love with the smoke infused simplicity of the grilled recipes that follow.
Mesquite is the flavored wood recommended for most vegetables. However, if the food is to remain on the grill for less than 5 minutes, flavored wood smoke doesn’t make much of a difference.
Some vegetables are better precooked or they will blacken before they ever soften enough to eat. They can either be blanched on top of the stove or microwave for a few minutes just until a knife can pierce them. Artichokes, beets, broccoli (optional), sweet potatoes, and potatoes are better pre-cooked.
The cut sides of most vegetables need to be brushed with olive oil. I prefer to use a marinade of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, herbs, salt and pepper. To grill vegetables, sear them over high heat, then move them to the edge of the grill to finish cooking over lower heat. They must be monitored carefully as the difference between charred and still crunchy and blackened beyond recognition can be only a couple minutes. This means no phone calls.
Tongs or a large metal spatula work best to turn foods; forks puncture the surface and allow flavorful juices to drain away. When a fork can easily pierce them, they’re done. A grilling basket is a great accessory so that smaller vegetables don’t fall through the grate onto the coals.
Grilling some of the vegetables before assembling a traditional Ratatouille makes a delicious variation to accompany pasta or couscous or even with toasted French bread. Happy summer !
Grilled Vegetable Ratatouille
Two tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
One large eggplant, sliced one half inch crosswise
One large red onion, sliced one half inch thick
One red bell pepper
Two yellow or green bell peppers
Three medium tomatoes, cut bite-size
One quarter cup chopped fresh basil
Three tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Two tablespoons capers
Salt and fresh ground black pepper
One quarter cup chopped parsley
Preheat a gas grill to medium high or build a fire in a kettle grill.
Brush the eggplant and onion slices with the olive oil (a little salt and pepper in the oil is helpful). Grill until fork tender, about 4 to 6 minutes on each side for the eggplant. Place peppers whole onto the grill and turn occasionally. When peppers are charred evenly on all sides, remove from the grill set aside and place in a plastic bag for a few minutes to cool and finish cooking.
Place cut-up tomatoes in a large bowl. Add the basil, vinegar, capers, salt, pepper, and parsley. When the grilled vegetables have cooled enough to touch, peel peppers and chop all vegetables into uniform bite-size pieces. Add to the bowl and toss to mix. For best flavor, set aside for 20 minutes or up to 2 hours to allow flavors to marry. Serve warm or at room temperature with couscous or as a side for grilled meats. Makes about 4 servings.
This platter of marinated vegetables with a bowl of dipping sauce for each guest becomes summer at its finest.
Grilled Vegetables with Herb Marinade
Herb Marinade
One third cup balsamic vinegar
One quarter cup extra virgin olive oil
Three to five cloves garlic
Two handfuls of fresh basil leaves
About a teaspoon of fresh rosemary
About a tablespoon of fresh oregano or marjoram leaves
One tablespoon honey or sugar
Salt and Pepper
One small eggplant, sliced one-half inch thick
Two medium zucchini and/or yellow crookneck squash
Half of a red onion, cut into thick slices
Two medium bell peppers, (a variety of colors)
Two garden tomatoes, sliced fairly thick
Place all marinade ingredients in the blender or food processor. In a long flat bowl, add all cut up vegetables (except the peppers); pour marinade over them and set aside for 10 to 15 minutes.
Preheat a gas grill or light a hot fire in a kettle grill.
Grill the peppers whole, turning occasionally, until evenly charred. Grill the squashes, and onion, turning until tender--about 5-7 minutes. Grill the eggplant for about 8 to 10 minutes turning once. Grill the tomatoes turning often--about 3- 5 minutes or until slightly softened but not mushy. All times depend on how hot the grill is and how thick the vegetable is cut.
Place peppers in a tightly closed plastic bag until cool. Remove the peels and cut into large strips. Arrange all the grilled vegetables on a platter or large plates. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the fresh herbs and keep warm in a low oven. Vegetables can be drizzled with remaining marinade or stir together yogurt or sour cream, a good mustard and a little lemon juice for a simple sauce. Makes 4 to 6 servings.