Summer is my favorite time to cook. Having a garden full of fresh vegetables or coming home from the local Farmers’ Market gives me a sense of opulence and abundance in life that no amount of wealth could duplicate.

As an addicted gardener, I have often dragged myself up to the kitchen, having stayed a little too long, and wished I had some new way of preparing the bowlful of freshly harvested produce. Grilling has become a simple and efficient cooking method that brings out the sweetness of vegetables and lets the food stand on its own merit.

Patti Bess is a local freelance writer. She is the author of Vegetarian Barbecue and lives in Grass Valley.