Every restaurant creates their version of a Ceasar Salad. There are mediocre ones and truly great ones. Did you know that Tijuana, Mexico is the hometown of the original Caesar Salad? In 1924 Tijuana was the ultimate sophisticated escape for the rich and famous of Southern California. Legend has it that on July 4 in the restaurant of the ritzy Hotel Caesar, business had been brisker than usual. Owner, Caesar Cardini, didn’t have much left on his shelves. When a couple came in flashing diamonds and ready to eat, he went into his kitchen and created the legendary salad with some day old bread and ingredients on hand.

A great Caesar is sublime — crispy romaine and a squirt of lemon or splash of vinegar for tanginess. Parmesan coats every leaf and olive oil lends character. A splash of Worcestershire and a hint of anchovies for pizzazz! Croutons for a crunchy accent. As for rubbing garlic on the bowl which also became a part of the legend; in my opinion, that’s great if you plan on eating the bowl. I prefer tossing that garlic in!

Patti Bess is a local freelance writer and cookbook author. For questions or comments, she can be reached at bess.pattia@gmail.com