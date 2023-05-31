Every restaurant creates their version of a Ceasar Salad. There are mediocre ones and truly great ones. Did you know that Tijuana, Mexico is the hometown of the original Caesar Salad? In 1924 Tijuana was the ultimate sophisticated escape for the rich and famous of Southern California. Legend has it that on July 4 in the restaurant of the ritzy Hotel Caesar, business had been brisker than usual. Owner, Caesar Cardini, didn’t have much left on his shelves. When a couple came in flashing diamonds and ready to eat, he went into his kitchen and created the legendary salad with some day old bread and ingredients on hand.
A great Caesar is sublime — crispy romaine and a squirt of lemon or splash of vinegar for tanginess. Parmesan coats every leaf and olive oil lends character. A splash of Worcestershire and a hint of anchovies for pizzazz! Croutons for a crunchy accent. As for rubbing garlic on the bowl which also became a part of the legend; in my opinion, that’s great if you plan on eating the bowl. I prefer tossing that garlic in!
I offer my Q & E (quick and easy) method. Making it takes only a few minutes and it makes a satisfying meal in itself. Some well-trained chef might cringe, but, well, I don’t have the patience for too many steps. I have read so many long drawn out recipes for preparing it. Besides, there are people to feed.
For a more substantial main course, a boneless, skinless chicken breast adds protein to this classic when cooked with a lot of lemon, garlic, salt and pepper making it a complete meal and perfect for two people. Grilled tastes even better if the grill is fired up. Chop chicken into bite-size pieces to add. If you don’t use the chicken in the salad, a few cherry tomatoes or a cut up avocado taste great. Though this totally breaks with the tradition of a “classic Ceasar”, it makes a nice variation.
Just in case the gardeners out there are perusing catalogs for seeds, a couple years ago I planted a red romaine called Rouge d’Hiver which re-seeded itself nicely and was a gorgeous color. After all the recent snows the lettuce in my garden looked as if a truck drove over it, but it bounced back nicely.
Anchovies in the dressing add a subtle nuance to its flavor. If you are like me and the remaining can of anchovies migrates to the rear of the refrigerator where it hides until its scent demands you throw it away, then check with several local specialty food stores to buy a tube of imported Italian anchovy paste. A convenient product that I use in a variety of dishes, and it lasts up to six months. I found it at Back Street Market or maybe Safeway. Better yet, divide the remaining can of anchovies into three or four little plastic bags; then freeze for your next salad.
Of course, adjust this to your own family’s tastes. This is just a place to start if you dare break tradition.
Three to four tablespoons lemon juice
Three tablespoons red wine vinegar
One quarter teaspoon salt
Eight grindings of fresh black pepper
Two to three cloves garlic
One quarter teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (optional)
One quarter teaspoon dry mustard (optional)
One half cup best quality extra virgin olive oil
Three quarters cup finely grated parmesan cheese
About one half package of croutons
Choose a generous head of Romaine. Remove a few of outer dark green leaves and set aside for another salad. Break the inner, light green leaves into 3-inch lengths. Rinse under cold water, then spin completely dry in a salad spinner. I guarantee disappointment if you let watery lettuce dilute your salad dressing. I spin it twice.)
Add the egg, lemon, vinegar, salt, pepper, garlic, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce and dry mustard to a blender or food processor and blend for one minute. While the blender is running, start pouring the olive oil through the feed tube in a steady stream. Blend for about one minute, until thick and creamy. Add about ¼ cup of the Parmesan cheese and blend once more.
Place the romaine leaves in a large salad bowl. Add the remaining grated Parmesan and croutons and toss thoroughly with the dressing, Parmesan and croutons. Serve immediately and enjoy.
Patti Bess is a local freelance writer and cookbook author. For questions or comments, she can be reached at bess.pattia@gmail.com