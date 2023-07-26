Summer is salsa season. Not those spicy tomato blends available at every taqueria. These are “break the rules” salsas using the wealth of fruits and vegetables available at the height of harvest. With a little imagination and a sharp knife there are unlimited possibilities.

There is one rule in salsa making – using ingredients at the peak of ripeness. Lifeless veggies make for a lifeless salsa. Fresh and light, these lively combinations bring a little pizzazz to grilled meats, sandwiches, cheeses and appetizer offerings.

Patti Bess is a local freelance writer and cookbook author. She lives in Grass Valley.