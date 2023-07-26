Summer is salsa season. Not those spicy tomato blends available at every taqueria. These are “break the rules” salsas using the wealth of fruits and vegetables available at the height of harvest. With a little imagination and a sharp knife there are unlimited possibilities.
There is one rule in salsa making – using ingredients at the peak of ripeness. Lifeless veggies make for a lifeless salsa. Fresh and light, these lively combinations bring a little pizzazz to grilled meats, sandwiches, cheeses and appetizer offerings.
Salsas are easy because they require only a few ingredients. The best of them balance texture, color and flavor. If you like the creamy texture of avocado in your salsa, balance it with something crunchy and colorful like corn as in the recipe that follows.
Every ingredient in a salsa has a job to do. Lemon, lime or rice wine vinegar are added for acidity and balance the sweetness of vegetables and fruits. Green onions, jalapeño, or garlic give salsa a little oomph. Generally, denser tomatoes like romas hold their shape better. Yellow tomatoes are also fairly firm and add a lovely color dimension. There are so many other choices—jicama, black beans, cucumber, peaches as well as cilantro, parsley, and other herbs which enhance flavor.
Salsas need to stand for 15 to 20 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to mingle, but they are best eaten within a few hours after assembling. If they sit too long the acids will cook the other ingredients, softening their texture. Raw onions, chilies and garlic begin to overpower other ingredients after a day in the refrigerator. Tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocados don’t hold up for more than a few hours. The best part of making salsas; they take only minutes to assemble and add a little zip to the meal.
The following salsa blends the sweetness of jicama and red peppers with tart lime juice and rice wine vinegar. It is adapted from a recipe in a feature from the San Francisco Chronicle It would make a great accompaniment to a mild fish, shrimp, kebabs or even as a part of the appetizers.
Red Pepper, Jicama and Green Onion Salsa
Two to four green onions, sliced thin
About half of a medium-size jicama, ¾ cup, grated
About half of a red pepper, ¾ cup, diced
Two tablespoons rice wine vinegar
Two tablespoons lime juice
One teaspoon of finely diced jalapeno pepper (to taste)
Salt and black pepper to taste
One tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Combine the green onions, red pepper, jalapeno pepper and jicama in a small bowl. Add the vinegar, lime juice, salt and pepper and toss to combine. Set aside for fifteen minutes before serving.
This salsa is perfect with grilled vegetables, salmon, tomato soup, or any Mexican entree.
Grilled Corn and Avocado Salsa
One rather firm, dense tomato
One tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
One to two cloves garlic, minced
Two tablespoons lime juice
Two tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Prepare a hot fire in the grill. Brush corn with olive oil. Grill, turning occasionally, until it has light brown grill marks evenly distributed. Place the whole tomato on the grill (in a part of the grill with lower heat) , turning it until the skin is slightly charred and the tomato is softened, about 3-5 minutes.
While the grilled vegetables are cooling; add garlic, lime juice, cilantro, salt and pepper to a medium sized bowl. Peel and cut up avocado; add to the bowl. Cut corn kernels off cob and add to the bowl. Peel tomatoes (skin will come off easily). Chop tomato and jalapeno fine and add to the bowl. Toss to mix and serve at room temperature. Makes about 2 cups.
I have never tried this salsa, but it sounds delicious. Write to me and let me know what you think.
Three tablespoons lime juice
One tablespoon (packed) brown sugar
One and a half cups chopped seeded watermelon
Three quarters cup chopped, cantaloupe or honeydew melon
One half of a medium cucumber, peeled, seeded, and chopped
One quarter cup finely chopped red onion
Two tablespoons minced fresh mint (or break open a mint tea bag
And use two teaspoons of this)
One tablespoon finely chopped crystallized ginger
One to two tablespoons minced, seeded jalapeno chilies (to taste)
Whisk the lime juice and sugar in a large bowl until sugar dissolves. Add the watermelon and all remaining ingredients; toss gently. Season with salt and pepper, if desired, and chill for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. Makes about 2 cups
Patti Bess is a local freelance writer and cookbook author. She lives in Grass Valley.