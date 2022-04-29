Patti Bess: Keep it to the classics

‘Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme.’

The song by Simon and Garfunkel has been Kathi Keville’s theme for her KVMR radio program for a long time. The show currently airs from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays.

“What I love most about an herb garden is the beauty, fragrance and serenity that surrounds you,” Kathi said.

Kathi chose these basic herbs to use more. If they are not in your garden as yet, now is the time to plant them.

“Whether buying or picking fresh herbs,” she said, “utilizing them in your life makes your meals tastier and healthier, and the garden more useful. Both fresh picked herbs or ones from the market will last longer if you keep them in a small jar or vase in water.”

Rosemary, once established, needs no water in the garden and stays green all year. It blooms early in the spring and the deer don’t bother with it so it can grow outside the fence. In the kitchen a small amount brings a distinctive flavor to a variety of foods. Rosemary in breads is most common. It is well suited for any meat dishes and just about any grain or main dish.

Thyme is also drought tolerant and evergreen. Deer leave it alone. Some varieties make a versatile ground cover or low border in the garden. The more fragrant lemon or garden thymes are best for cooking. Used in sauces, marinades, bouquet garni, soups and flavoring many meats.

Sage is not just for stuffing. Like the other herbs mentioned, a small amount is pretty potent. The musky taste of sage has traditionally been used with pork, chowders, poultry, and breads.

There are many varieties of sage for your garden, all of which attract bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects. It needs little water and brings a lovely silver color to any garden bed. Sage, synonymous for wisdom, was once thought to preserve wit, memory and longevity.

Parsley is not just a garnish. It has been added to meals for centuries as a digestive aid. Parsley and chives blended make a delicious herb butter. Also quite nutritious, it makes a good addition to one’s morning smoothie drink or chopped and added to soups and broths at the end of cooking. In the garden it adds a bit of lacy green color to a flower bed or might do better in pots.

All of these herbs are described in the historical literature as being medicinal, anti-viral, and anti-bacterial. Rosemary and thyme have both been recommended to improve memory. Recent scientific studies are showing that this is more than just herbal lore.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author from Grass Valley