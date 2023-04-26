The last couple months, getting enough exercise wasn’t a challenge for many of us as we were clearing and cutting fallen trees from the recent storms. Best nutrition for your bones is good hard labor or exercise. Some people like using the treadmill. Others enjoy walking, swimming, dance or yoga. To live healthy and have strong bones into your eighties, I think exercise is more important than the food we eat.

It’s sometimes useful to think of bones as a brick wall, where the bricks are made of calcium and the other key nutrients make up the mortar. Without mortar, the wall is unstable. Bricks may fall out, making the wall even weaker.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author from Grass Valley. Contact her with questions or suggestions at bess.pattia@gmail.com